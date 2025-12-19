Content creator Thandisa Mahe showcased her fourth attempt at performing Mörda's popular dance moves

The DJ and producer, a former member of the group Black Motion, is known for pulling out unique choreography during his performances

Social media users gathered in the comment section and told the woman that she aced the iconic moves

South Africans laughed as a woman pulled out her Mörda dance moves. Images: Thandisa Mahe / Facebook, @murdahbongz / Instagram

Digital creator Thandisa Mahe amused the internet when she shared her attempt to mimic DJ and producer Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana's unique dance moves. Some people felt that she had nailed the humorous choreography.

The clip showed Thandisa, during her fourth attempt, copying moves that the former Black Motion musician performed at an event, turning the passage into her dancefloor. Of course, one of the moves included in the video was Mörda's iconic spin.

Music lovers can expect theatrics at a Mörda gig. Images: @murdahbongz

South Africans react to the Mörda dance moves

Several South Africans on the internet shimmied their way to the comment section to respond to the woman's comical video.

Patricia Sphiwe Mgwenya exclaimed with humour:

"Nah, you’re not learning to dance like him. You’re teaching him!"

An amused Clara Mochaki shared:

"The spin is taking me out."

Smart Minds Angels added in the comments:

"I'm sure this guy has fallen at one of the shows. Those turns are hectic."

Mathabo Selemane told the online community:

"I wanted to learn the moves so badly, and it’s been a while now, but dololo."

Tapishego Makofane wrote under the post:

"I give 10/10, you didn't try, you nailed it. Mörda must feature you one day."

Puni Bagotsi jokingly commented:

"Buy big boots... they do the magic."

Watch the video here, as seen on Thandisa's Facebook account.

