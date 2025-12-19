5FM's Jodell Tantij challenged wealthy content creator Junior Motsepe to buy an outfit from Small Street for R350

While at the shopping hub, Junior was stunned to see all the name-brand dupes at various stores

South African internet users loved the content and expressed their thoughts in the comments

Jodell Tantij took Junior Motsepe to Small Street. Images: @jodelltantij, @y.ung.sterling

Source: Instagram

Award-winning 5FM radio host Jodell Tantij tasked wealthy digital creator Junior Motsepe to go to Small Street and buy an outfit costing R350. The side quest thoroughly entertained the online community.

On 15 December 2025, Jodell posted the first part of her video showing the trip to the popular Johannesburg CBD bustling shopping hub. Jodell, Junior, and Junior's bodyguard roamed the area, spotting a few counterfeit goods along the way.

Regarding the presence of the additional guest, Jodell remarked:

"He was so afraid of being in the heart of Joburg alone with me that he brought a whole bodyguard."

The young man was perplexed when he saw a 'Nike' shoe at one of the stores and said:

"Nike has not made these shoes. Something is wrong with Small Street."

Junior was also bothered by a Dior bucket hat, noting that he paid R11 000 for his one, but a similar one was selling for R200.

Small Street quest intrigues the internet

Several social media users took to the comment section with interest after watching the video on their For You Pages.

The Small Street shopping trip amused South Africans. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

@landi_rt told people online:

"I am not rich, not even close, but I felt like Junior when I went there. The haibos I haibo'd."

@nommckay said to the public:

"I went there once, and trust and believe when I say I was shocked. I'm definitely going to go back."

@sisterngcayiya added under the post:

"The bucket hat part is hilarious."

@lure_1953 noted in the comments:

"Small Street has bagged a new customer. This was so beautiful to watch."

After watching the video, @ntombizodwa..0 remarked with a laugh:

"He’s going back, this one."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Jodell's account below:

Take a look at how Junior did in the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about Small Street

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman paid R350 for a full face of makeup, which received much attention from the online community.

reported that a woman paid R350 for a full face of makeup, which received much attention from the online community. A man had the shock of his life when his Small Street purchase turned into a hilarious fail, leaving people in fits of laughter.

Last year, foreign-owned shops were closed when SAPS cops raided the area, which went viral on the internet.

Source: Briefly News