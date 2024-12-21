Foreign-owned shops on Small Street in Johannesburg were closed when the South African Police Services raided the area

The police also apprehended undocumented foreign nationals, and a video of the raids went viral on social media

South Africans were relieved that the raid had taken place, and some commented that the raids should happen in other parts of the country

Cops raided Small Street. Image: South African Police Service

JOHANNESBURG — Members of the South African Police Service raided Small Street in Johannesburg. Shops were closed during the raid, and undocumented foreigners were arrested.

SAPS raids Johannesburg shops

@ewnreporter posted videos of the officers arriving at and raising the stores. In one of the videos, the officers are seen escorting allegedly undocumented foreigners while members of the public throng them. In another video, some allegedly undocumented foreigners tried to flee when they saw the police officers.

The South African Police Service and the government have been raiding shops owned by foreign nationals in the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to curb illegal foreigners operating shops.

The police raided a warehouse in Durban in November. The warehouse stocked expired baby food and alcohol, which were distributed to spaza shops and South African establishments.

South Africans react

Netizens talking about the raids were happy, and some called for police to raid other areas.

Mpiyakhe reminisced about Small Street.

"Small SAtreet used to be the créme de la créme of Joburg. One would walk that street after watching a movie at the Kine Centre."

Phuti Mathobela said:

"This was something that should have been done a long time ago."

Mashesha asked:

"When are they raiding Chinatown?"

Ishmael said:

"That place needs to be shut down temporarily. There are a lot of them hiding there."

Kevin G said:

"Keep it up. The fewer illegals, the better!"

