Kaizer Chiefs supporters might be excited about the team’s recent surge, but defender Inacio Miguel is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Amakhosi have strung together five consecutive league victories, putting them in a strong position to secure third place and an automatic CAF Confederation Cup berth, with even a second-place finish still within reach. Their current total of 45 points is their highest in four seasons, and they still have seven fixtures remaining. While fans and neutrals are impressed by the team’s performances, Miguel believes there’s still more to be done.

Reflecting on past struggles, Miguel noted that consistency had long been an issue for the team. He emphasised that true progress lies not in isolated wins, but in sustaining a sequence of strong results. Although he acknowledged the current run as a step in the right direction, he stressed that such form should be the norm for a club of Chiefs’ stature, not something extraordinary. According to him, the objective is to turn winning into a regular habit.

Miguel, who recently returned from injury, featured in Chiefs’ 4-1 victory over Magesi FC on Wednesday. Despite the emphatic scoreline, he was dissatisfied with conceding a goal, especially against a side battling relegation. From a defender’s perspective, he explained, preventing goals remains the priority, and allowing one—even in a comfortable win—was disappointing.

Looking ahead, the Angolan international is aiming for a sixth straight win when Chiefs take on Polokwane City on Saturday. However, he cautioned against underestimating their opponents, noting the limited preparation time and the challenge posed by a team currently sitting seventh on the table. Miguel added that every PSL opponent raises their level against Chiefs, meaning his side must respond with even greater intensity and focus. He concluded that winning individual battles across the pitch will be key to securing another positive result.

Source: Briefly News