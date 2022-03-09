Skeem Saam viewers are happy to see more of Melita on their screens as they've shared that she's one of the most beautiful ladies on the telenovela

Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of Melita. The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela are happy that they are getting to see more and more of her character on their screens.

Melita is John Maputla's new side chick. She features a lot in this season of the show as her relationship with John is the main focus on the soapie's new storyline.

Peeps took to Twitter to share how much they enjoy to watch the actress. They can't get enough of her beauty and how good she takes good care of John on Skeem Saam.

@_MoYaSelabe said:

"Melita is beautiful, I am also glad we are seeing her more on our screens this season."

@Mandi_Author wrote:

"Oh yeah, she is and I was talking to myself that If I was an actor I would make her my woman, even if she is married. My heart wants her, she is a good woman who makes sure everything is good and also on time."

@TumelloSebatle3 commented:

"She is gorgeous and her body, omg."

@ThandoMali said:

"She's very beautiful."

@KhanyieMahlangu wrote:

"Melita is so sexy and beautiful."

'Skeem Saam' viewers can't wait for John Maputla's wife to find out he's cheating

In related news, Briefly News reported that John Maputla is cheating again. The Skeem Saam character, played by Africa Tsoai, is two-timing his wife Meiki with Melita.

John already has a son outside of his marriage named Kwaito. His wife lost it when she found out that he cheated with their neighbour MaNtuli, who gave birth to Kwaito. Meiki took things way to far and ended up in court as she tried to slay MaNtuli and Kwaito.

This time around, John is playing with Melita. In the latest episode of Skeem Saam, John and Melita nearly got caught while spending some quality time together. Melita had to hide in the wardrobe and the viewers of the show loved all the drama.

