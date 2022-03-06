Skeem Saam actress Phophi Mudau Ratlabala vanished off the set of the popular South African soapie

She has returned and revealed that she has answered her calling and become a traditional healer in order to help people

Phophi plans on returning to acting and continuing to pursue her calling as a traditional healer, she believes she was born to provide divine intervention and healing

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala disappeared off the set of SABC 1's Skeem Saam and no one seemed to know what had happened to her.

She has returned and revealed that she had answered her calling and had embarked on her journey to become a traditional healer.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala has revealed that she had left 'Skeem Saam' to answer her calling. Photo credit: Phophi Mudau Ratlabala, Dr. Mithi

Phophi had been asked why she had left the popular series but she had refused to divulge any details of her journey out of respect for the calling.

The Daily Sun reported that Phphi had to sacrifice a great deal in pursuit of her calling. She said that the process was challenging but the end was beautiful.

Phophi says she has a lot of gifts to offer and due to her royal heritage she believes that she can carry Amakhosi strongly with her.

Her journey to become a traditional healer was her answering a call that she was born for, to help others.

She will return to acting and continue to practice as a traditional healer. She concluded with:

"Stay tuned for entertainment and divine healing from the Goddess."

