Enhle Mbali is reported to be back in the love scene once again, but this time, she is lying low and keeping it private

The Rockville star who separated from her husband and baby daddy DJ Black Coffee is said to be dating Gauteng businessman Peter Sebiloane

According to reports, the actress and Sebiloane were spotted getting cosy at a recent wedding in Soweto

Enhle Mbali is reported to finally pick up her love life pieces and move on. The actress who made headlines due to her messy divorce with her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee, is said to be in love.

Enhle Mbali has finally moved on from DJ Black Coffee. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Enhle is dating wealthy Gauteng Businessman Peter Sebiloane. However, the actress and her rumoured bae have kept the relationship away from social media.

Sunday World reports that the love birds met last year when a mutual friend introduced them. The pair hit it off. A source close to the publication said that the relationship got serious when Sebiloane started spoiling Mbali, treating her like a queen.

“They have been to several malls together to eat and when in the malls the smitten Enhle would not take her hands off him,” a source told the publication.

Enhle has already taken things to the next level by introducing her new man to her mother, ZAlebs reports. The publication adds that Mbali's mother was happy because Sebiloane loves her daughter and is very supportive.

Enhle Mbali slams Black Coffee reconciliation rumours: "Someone's getting paid to lie"

In more entertainment news Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali has made sure that peeps know that she will not sit around while rumours about her love life swirl around. The actress headed to Instagram to clear up speculations started by MacG that she and Black Coffee had rekindled their romance.

TimesLIVE reported that in an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG made a claim that the Rockville actress had fixed things with her ex-Black Coffee, despite publically outing him for abuse and neglect o his family.

After catching wind of the statement, Enhle decided to use her Instagram stories to let her followers know that no such thing has happened.

Source: Briefly News