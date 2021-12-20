Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has set the record straight about her allegedly patching things up with her ex-husband DJ Black Coffee

The speculations began after MacG went on an episode of Podcast and Chill and told his viewers that the actress and DJ are together again

Mbali took to social media to make it clear that she is still living her best single life and finds it funny that peeps just make things up

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Enhle Mbali has made sure that peeps know that she will not sit around while rumours about her love life swirl around. The actress headed to Instagram to clear up speculations started by MacG that she and Black Coffee had rekindled their romance.

Enhle Mbali rubbishes rumours of being back together with DJ Black Coffee. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TimesLIVE reported that in an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG made a claim that the Rockville actress had fixed things with her ex Black Coffee, despite publically outing him for abuse and neglect o his family.

After catching wind of the statement, Enhle decided to use her Instagram stories to let her followers know that no such thing has happened. She wrote:

"I'm still very single. Not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Enhle Mbali filed for a restraining order against Black Coffee after he had allegedly assaulted her in her home after the actresses 33rd birthday party. So the chances of them reconciling are rather thin.

Enhle Mbali denies being a gold digger: “I helped build him”

Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali has opened up about her journey and the journey of navigating this new life. The actress took to Instagram TV to shed some light on the public disputes she has had with her estranged hubby, Black Coffee, which resulted in her taking him to court.

The backlash from her angry rants resulted in Enhle being labelled as a gold digger by some social media users. Enhle tackled the accusation head-on, saying:

“I'm not a gold-digger. I found a man who had the opportunity in his mind and we made a decision to build together and now he is built.”

Source: Briefly.co.za