South African media personality, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, recently took to social media to open up about her journey

The actress was involved in a very public back-and-forth with her estranged husband, Black Coffee

Enhle faced backlash after the public spat and was accused of many things, including of being a gold digger

Enhle Mbali has opened up about her journey and the journey navigating this new life. The actress took to Instagram TV to shed some light on the public disputes she has had with her estranged hubby, Black Coffee, which resulted in her taking him to court.

Enhle Mbali has explained why the gold digger label isn't for her. Image: @enhlembali

The backlash from her angry rants resulted in Enhle being labeled as a gold digger by some social media users. Enhle tackled the accusation head-on, saying:

“I'm not a gold-digger. I found a man who had opportunity in his mind and we made a decision to build together and now he is built.”

She continued:

“I'm not a victim, even though the pain has felt that way. I am a woman who helped build her man.”

Although she received heavy criticism, Enhle said that she did not regret speaking out because it gave her peace.

The media personality is also not looking to date anyone, just yet. She said:

“I don't think I'm in a space to have a relationship, I'm enjoying just having adult conversation. I'm enjoying men marvelling over me, because that's what it feels like.”

Enhle Mbali vows to spill everything after losing protection order case

Enhle Mbali had previously reported that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa lost her application for a protection order against Black Coffee.

The emotional woman recorded a video telling the world that she would no longer protect her estranged husband with her silence. She vowed to speak about all she has suffered from him over the years.

The teary Mbali recorded the video while sitting in her car. In the footage, she said that she has been protecting Black Coffee for too long. She mentioned that she has also been protecting other women, although she did not explain that statement.

