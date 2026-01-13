Fan-favourite South African actress Shannon Esra has joined Pearl Modiadie and more stars on Mzansi Magic's Law, Love & Betrayal

Esra will reprise her popular legal character from The River and The Queen as Sandra Stein

Fans of the popular actress took to social media to congratulate Esra on her return to her legal character

'The River' and 'The Queen' actress Shannon Esra scores role on 'Law, Love & Betrayal' as Sandra Stein.

Source: Twitter

Former The River actress Shannon Esra has secured a role on Showmax and Mzansi Magic's legal drama series, Law, Love & Betrayal, as Sandra Stein.

Esra previously starred on 1Magic's cancelled telenovela The River and Mzansi Magic's The Queen as her popular character.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/tv-shows/152439-river-cancelled-6-season-highs-lows-mzansi-coming/

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, that the actress has joined the popular legal drama series.

"Shannon Esra has joined the cast of Law, Love & Betrayal season 2 and is set to reprise her popular TV character, Sandra Stein. Season 2 premieres 8 March 2026 on Mzansi Magic at 8 pm and 9 March 2026 on Showmax," wrote McDonald.

Showmax fans react to Esra's latest casting

@Magayva374652 said:

"How do I survive waiting till March? March?"

@Qhaka28 replied:

"When this happens. Do the writers of The Queen get a payment for creating the role of Sandra Stein?"

@KhumaloDanica responded:

"Sandra Stein. I'm obsessed with her. Missed my girl."

@tshidishete wrote:

"I love this for her. She killed her role as Pitbull Advocate Sandra so much that it crossed over to other shows. Very rare in SA TV."

@LadyDeeSAMusic reacted:

"I really wanted her to get a Sandra Stein series, though."

@princeofpitorii responded:

"Generational lawyer."

@asemahlemak replied:

"At this point, why not get her her own spin-off show since she's appeared in 3 different TV series?"

@JezzaMaqasa said:

"Finally, a law drama that has Shannon in it. It was written in the skies."

@Zintathu_L replied:

"I’ve been waiting for season 2."

@brendad_de reacted:

"I've been waiting for season 2 and now even more so with you and the other joining. This is going to be awesome!"

@RealSlindo said:

"I want the character to have their own series."

@Lwazi_Songo responded:

"I think she should have her own TV show like Scandal or HTGAWM."

@Lwando2025 reacted:

"Now this is a good addition."

@jabs_unfiltered wrote:

"She deserves her own show revolving around the Sandra Stein character."

@sammychoc said:

"That’s exciting, I must find time to watch season 1."

Former 'The River' and 'The Queen' star Shannon Esra secures a role on 'Law, Love & Betrayal' as Sandra Stein.

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News