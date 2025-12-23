Fans were left scratching their heads after learning how old actress Zenande Mfenyana is

The former Generations actress recently celebrated her birthday and revealed her age, instantly igniting a heated debate over her timeless beauty

Posting a photo of herself, fans and followers said Mfenyana's looks did not match her age, raving over the actress' ageless beauty in the comment section

Fans were stunned to learn how old Zenande Mfenyana is. Images: zenandemfenyana

Age is clearly nothing but a number for Zenande Mfenyana, whose latest birthday post left fans questioning the laws of nature as they marvelled at her timeless beauty.

The former Generations actress, famous for her role as Noluntu Memela, sent the internet into a tailspin after her recent birthday celebrations sparked a viral debate over her actual age.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, Mfenyana posted a picture of herself in Sun City, where she celebrated her 40th birthday in a lovely polka-dot dress.

Though she had already celebrated her on 13 October, the actress could not resist showcasing her striking 40s glow.

Summoning her age mates who also turned 40 in 2025, the actress requested that they respond to her post with photos of themselves, and they did not hold back.

"If you turned 40 this year, post your pic sikubone. I’ll go first."

The 1985 gang confidently took to the comment section with pictures showing how well the famous fourth floor is treating them.

Former 'Generations' actress Zenande Mfenyana celebrated her 40th birthday. Image: zenandemfenyana

Stepping into the new year also ushered in new accolades for Zenande, who was recently honoured with an award at the National Film and Television Awards (NFTA) in the Best Actress in a TV Series category for her role on Inimba as Thumeka.

Speaking on the award and her character, which has quickly become a fan-favourite, Mfenyana said it was one of the most challenging roles she has ever taken on.

"When the opportunity to play the role of Thumeka came along, I grabbed it with both arms and legs and fully immersed myself in her shoes. I’ve never played a more challenging and intriguing role in my life."

Reacting to her birthday post, fans gathered in the comment section gushing over her timeless beauty while her age mates also flaunted their good looks.

See Zenande Mfenyana's photo below.

Mzansi reacts to Zenande Mfenayana's age

Online users were shocked to learn that their "TV" crush was much older than they thought she was, gushing over her striking and ageless beauty. Read some of their comments below.

ntshengula_said flirted:

"You know, Noluntu, I've liked you since you were a youngster, constantly fighting with MJ on TV. How's Mawande?"

MissKEM_ said:

"Look at our age mates, guys. '85 was a great year indeed."

_M_Sesona was in disbelief:

"40? In terms of what mntasekhaya?"

BerryGontse wrote:

"I'll never get used to your beauty."

zamontsh gushed over Zenande Mfenayana:

"Wow! You’re hosting 40 so well. So cute, so demure."

tawonna reacted:

"You’re absolutely lying!"

MissyyyLP asked:

"Haibo, when did you reach 40? You are supposed to be 34!"

Given_Maps joked:

"Is the 40 with us in the building, Ma'am? I'm seeing a 30-year-old here."

