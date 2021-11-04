Zenande Mfenyana reminisced on the first time she ever appeared on TV, and it was a whopping 10 years ago

Taking to social media to share this moment with her people, Zenande spoke on her first on-screen role

Zenande’s people remember her role as Noluntu on Generations like it aired yesterday and had fun walking down memory lane

Legendary South African model and actress Zenande Mfenyana reached a career milestone that speaks volumes to her wisdom. 10 years on TV, what a wow!

Reflecting on her journey and internalising all she has learnt, Zenande could not be more grateful for every opportunity that has been presented to her and all the blessings she's received.

Taking to social media to share this momentous day with her people, Zenande reminded people of her first-ever on-screen role, Noluntu on Generations.

Zenande posted:

Seeing this iconic post, Zenande’s fans took a walk down memory lane with her, remembering alllll the sauce her character Noluntu delivered. Ah, what great memories!

@KepeFoundation said:

“You did so great such that you inspired us young kids from EC to know we can be great at we do. Forgive us for ALWAYS calling you NOLUNTU♥️♥️

“Heeeyi maaarn you making me reminisce. One of the scenes I can’t forget. When drugged Mama Kho♥️♥️You respect your craft ”

@Nala_Denga said:

“I loved the Noluntu character, my mom would say that I am capable of doing what Noluntu does just because I was a fan ❤️”

@Martha_KingM2 said:

“I remember how the entire SA disliked you for the tea Congratulations mami”

@Sbonelo40949504 said:

