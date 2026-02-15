House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge surprised her fans over the weekend when she shared a video of her body at the beach

The video, which got the attention of actress Sive Mabuya and South Africans on social media, went viral on Instagram

South Africans took to Noge's video to praise her for showing off her body and for getting over her insecurities

'House of Zwide' actress Gaisang Noge posts her body in at the beach. Images: Gaisangnoge

Social media influencer and actress Gaisang Noge, who plays Mampho in House of Zwide, had social media buzzing over the weekend when she showed off her body for the first time.

Noge, who previously wished her legendary father, Dosto Noge, a happy birthday, revealed that she never wore a b*kini in public before.

The former The Wife star also recently intrigued her fans on TikTok when she soft-launched her boyfriend.

The fan-favourite actress shared a video of her body in a b*kini, before heading to the beach, on her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

"Voetsek mann ke yummy!‼️ I only started wearing bikin*s in 2022ish to swim at home!! Never outside, and it’s a body image thing. I now understand that I probably have some type of body dysmorphia because of how I see my body vs how it truly looks like💔. I know this because even when I was at my smallest, it didn’t look like it to me. Which is so crazy when I look at images from previous years. Yes, I’ve gained weight, but I still look yummy, and I’m teaching myself to love what I have now, even though I’m actively working on what I desire. Because truthfully, this body type is the one the Lord gave me💗. @linda_lebakeng thank you for making me get this bik*ni…💗 and Nana thank you for hyping me always🥹," says the star.

Noge also shared in the video that she was nervous to go out in her bik*ni and couldn't post because of her body dysmorphia.

Social media reacts to Noge's post

Actress Sivemabuya replied:

"Meanwhile, you’re perfect🥺. I am glad you overcame your fear❤️."

Actress Lesegokhoza_official wrote:

"I’m so happy for you. 😍😍. Hot girl summer this."

Content creator Thickleeyonce responded:

"Love love! You look beautiful."

Orapeleng_m_ said:

"Fine sh*t 🥺. I see progress, you look good, dude! 👌🏽."

Nokukhanya.m_ responded:

"Mind you, you are perfect!😍."

Johleen_kekana commented:

"You worked so hard for this body, I’m in awe😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥."

Tlhogee_nnuna said:

"Babygirl. 🔥🔥😍😍😍😍Ngwana ke ene 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Juxx_za wrote:

"Why is it always the pretty ones who feel insecure? But in actuality they are perfect, like yoh."

'House of Zwide' star Gaisang Noge shows off her body at the beach. Images: GaisangNoge

