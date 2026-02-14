Talented actress Seiphati Makamu recently opened up about portraying her popular role on Outlaws

Makamu, who has been trending on social media since season 1, reveals how she tapped into her villain role

Viewers of the Showmax telenovela recently commented on the actress's role on social media

Seiphati Makamu opens up about playing Nyakallo in 'Outlaws'.

Sesotho-speaking actress Seiphati Makamu, who plays the role of Tlali's wife, Nyakallo, in Outlaws, opens up about her villainous role on the Showmax telenovela.

The actress stars opposite content creator Noluthando Ngema, who plays the second Sihle in season 2.

Makamu, who's been captivating viewers with the portrayal of Nyakallo, opens up about her cold, calculating, and unapologetically ruthless character, who's been trending on social media.

The actress reveals in an interview with IOL that she reached out to legendary actress and acting coach Camilla Waldman for advice.

“The moment I saw the layers I had to peel back for Nyakallo, I knew Camilla was the perfect person to help me navigate this mammoth journey. We worked extensively on unravelling Nyakallo this season,” says the star.

Makamu also reveals that she reached out to Waldman to get a glimpse of her iconic Generations character Anne.

The actress adds that her character has never loved Tlali, even in the first season. Nyakallo uses Tlali as a means to an end.

"At the core of her storyline, she’s still wounded by what Leruo didn’t give her. She’s carrying unresolved anger, and she’ll do anything to provoke him or reclaim control," she adds.

The streaming platform previously shared a clip on its X account of Makamu's portrayal of the villainous role.

Outlaws fans react to the season's storyline

@LineoSehloho said:

"Yoh... the plot gets worse every week. I'm so sorry, but I can't watch Tladi try to take over Lesotho every week. Even our favorite couple is in tatters. No love story, no Sihle and Leruo, no Nolwandle. What is going on? What are we watching?"

@sandii56674 wrote:

"Ey, at this point, I was expecting Bandile to seek revenge or Mthunzi to go get Buang. Just plot twist after plot twist."

@mohohlo_lerato responded:

"Nyakallo really loves her sister bathong."

@VibingVentures reacted:

"Went back to watch S1, can't believe Nyakallo used to look so basic. I love this new version of her in S2."

@iamwacko_demon said:

"Nyakallo is seething with anger at the thought of Tlali having a second wife."

@leendiwe replied:

"I have a bone to pick with the writers of Outlaws. This Nolwandle thing. Where are her parents? Why are they not there to comfort Bandile? Why are they not involved in funeral arrangements?"

Seiphati Makamu plays Nyakallo in 'Outlaws'. Image: JabuMcdonald

Outlaws star Nosipho Pehlo opens up about financial struggles after exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Outlaws actress Nosipho Pehlo revealed she had been facing serious financial difficulties since leaving the popular telenovela.

She described the period as emotionally and financially draining, admitting she has struggled to secure consistent work in the industry.

Nosipho spoke candidly about the harsh realities many actors face when a major role ends, including delayed payments and uncertainty about future projects.

