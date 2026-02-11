Radio and TV host Anele Mdoda made waves online when it was confirmed that she's interviewing the cast of Inimba

The popular TV show, which has been trending on social media, has been renewed for another season

Viewers of the telenovela commented on Mdoda's latest casting and storylines on the show

Anele Mdoda to interview 'Inimba' cast ahead of season 2. Images: AneleMdoda and MzansiMagic

Media personality Anele Mdoda, who is a huge fan of isiXhosa telenovela Inimba, will be interviewing the cast of the TV show before season 2 airs on Mzansi Magic.

Mdoda previously made headlines on social media when she posted about the show's least favourite character, Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewana.

The 947 radio personality also previously praised actress Nasipha Ntabeni for acing her role as Ntsiki on the show.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, that the radio personality is heading to Mzansi Magic's Inimba.

"Anele Mdoda, the morning radio queen on 947, is heading to Inimba on Mzansi Magic. She'll lead an exclusive two-part roundtable ahead of S2 on Thursday, 19 February, and Friday, 20 February 2026, at 9 pm, exclusively on Mzansi Magic," he wrote.

The Citizen reported on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, that the round table discussion will be titled Inimba Inside the Magic.

Mdoda will be interviewing actress Lunathi Mampofu, who plays Zoleka, Sisa Hewana, who plays Hlathi, and Zenande Mfenyana, who plays Thumeka. The trio will be joined by their co-stars Loyiso MacDonald, Siyabonga Shibe, and Ayakha Ntunja.

The TV personality tells the publication, that Inimba is part of our daily lives and she will pick apart the drama, and all because fans want answers from the show.

"This is the first time that a platform is given for the fanbase to get answers directly from the cast. It is like our own Inimba commission,” adds Mdoda.

Inimba fans react to Mdoda's casting and current storyline

@pschisenga said:

"So, is it not coming back on the 16th?"

@chanty_x_nyamup reacted:

"I have been telling people that they started shooting S2 recently its going to come back after a month or two."

@__Nakabini responded:

"They couldn’t have chosen a better person for this?"

@Ayaah_101 said:

"No wonder uThembisa angamthandi, she is bagging all the roles."

@Cvvee_ wrote:

"You guys seem to forget that Hlathi took Qhawe away from Zoleka 20 years ago and made sure that she never has access to her. Hlathi will get no sympathy. Go rewatch Episode 1. He deserves all the karma he has been getting."

@theekaymabs replied:

"Am I the only person who doesn’t feel sorry for Lwandle? Like… he was driving drunk and ran away from the scene of the crime?"

TV host Anele Mdoda to discuss 'Inimba's storyline before season 2. Image: MzansiMagic

Anele Mdoda recalls meeting a man like Inimba’s Hlathi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda shared on her social media account that she once met a man like Hlathi from Inimba.

Hlathi, played by former Isidingo actor Sisa Hewana, was previously dragged on social media by viewers of the show when he mistreated his wife, Zoleka, played by Lunathi Mampofu.

Fans of the show are disappointed with Hewana's character, who has been financially and emotionally abusive towards Zoleka.

