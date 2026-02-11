Popular actor Lunga Mofokeng has responded to online reports that he's not the right fit for his Skeem Saam character

Mofokeng, who is known for playing Andile Dikana, recently joined the SABC1's Sepedi-speaking show as a teacher

Viewers of the show recently slammed the soapie for casting Mofokeng, who is known for his Zulu character on The River

Former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who has joined Skeem Saam as Mr Q, has addressed social media reports that he can't speak Sesotho or Sepedi.

Mofokeng, who is famously known for his isiZulu-speaking character, Andile Dikana, on The River, recently trended on social media when the SABC1 soapie confirmed his latest character.

The SABC1 soapie shared Mofokeng's debut on its X account on Monday, 9 February 2026, as a new teacher at Turf High.

The actor revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine this week that he's multilingual and can speak Sesotho and Setswana, though he's famously known for his isiZulu-speaking role on The River as Andile Dikana.

"I heard some people on social media asking how I can be cast in a show that is predominantly Sepedi. I can reveal that for the first time in my career, I will be speaking Sesotho/Setswana, which is going to shock a lot of people," says the star.

Mofokeng is the latest star to trend for his multi-lingual abilities after Xitsonga-speaking actor Hungani Ndlovu, who plays the character of Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam.

Skeem Saam fans react to the actor's debut

@Ketso28 said:

"Maybe Skeem Saam is trying to be diverse, and maybe we are a bit tribalistic, but honestly, there are now too many non Sepedi speaking actors coming on board. I miss the days of Koko Mantsha and Bo Celia Kunutu. When all we’d hear was Sepedi. Where people could learn Sepedi sa bo rena."

@Tee_Sharlene wrote:

"They did the same thing to Giyani- Land of blood. It had a great 1st season, but after they added more languages for "diversity," they ruined it. 7de Laan was an Afrikaans soapie with bits and pieces of other indigenous languages. I hope it works."

@PoshPatience replied:

"The thing is, it was never about tribes; it was always about the three families from Turfloop. As they grew, they met different people, hence the mixture of tribes."

@Shima06831480 responded:

"That time Skeem Saam is filmed at the SABC’s Henley studio facilities in Auckland Park, Johannesburg...SA belongs to all who live in it...Pedi and Zulu."

@Kane_GM9 reacted:

"This is how Muvhango died, by bringing Zulu actors on a show that was supposed to be uniquely Venda...now we don't know the difference between Uzalo and Skeem Saam, same actors, same language, same boring story lines ."

Former Isibaya star Thalitha Ndima joins Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actress Thalitha Ndima had social media buzzing recently when she scored a role on Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 show confirmed Ndima's latest character on its social media accounts on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Viewers of the show commented on the actress's character as Babalwa Jaceni on social media.

