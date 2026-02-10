Popular actor Kwenzo Ngcobo's character, Nhloso Gaga, has been written out of the eTV's long-running soapie Scandal!

This comes after Ngcobo's least favourite character on the soapie trended on social media after confessing his feelings for his baby mama

Viewers of the show recently slammed Nhloso for mistreating Dintle and his ex-wife, MaDlomo

Former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo has reportedly left eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! as businessman Nhloso Gasa.

Ngcobo's popular character has been dragged on social media by viewers of the show since he married Dintle Nyathi (played by actress Mapaseka Koetle).

The soapie shared a clip on its X account of Nhloso confessing his feelings to his ex-wife, MaDlomo (played by Nombulelo Mhlongo), on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, episode.

TshisaLIVE confirmed on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, that the former The Wife star has exited the TV show as Dintle's husband, Nhloso Gasa.

The publication adds that Nhloso will leave Gauteng and return to KwaZulu-Natal after his mental state deteriorates.

According to the storyline, Nhloso is obsessed with his ex-wife, and he will kidnap MaDlomo after she rejected him. This will reveal the depth of his psychological unravelling.

The soapie shared an upcoming footage of Nhloso attacking MaDlomo's baby daddy, Mthunzi (played by Bongile Mantsai), and warning him to stay away from MaDlomo.

This altercation will make Nhloso realise he needs to leave Johannesburg and seek help back home (KwaZulu-Natal).

ETV’s publicist Tshegofatso Kolotse confirms the actor's exit to the publication and adds:" Viewers are left with a poignant reminder of how unresolved love and emotional trauma can lead to devastating consequences, making Nhloso’s exit one of the most gripping storylines in recent memory.”

Scandal! fans slam Ngcobo's character

@Marcia______ said:

"I want Dintle to find out about this."

@ReffMooreIV replied:

"God is not done with him yet. Satan is waiting for his turn. I want this man to collect cans at Ethembeni and sleep just outside the laundromat."

@WJonga responded:

"Gudluka bhuti, Ohh Madlomo, please stay on this lane. Love it for you."

@jaybug1313 said:

"What a loser Nhloso is, UMaDlomo finally has someone who sees her as an equal, not a slave."

@LeeMpaki reacted:

"Dintle should leave Nhloso hai."

@XolaniNyathi12 wrote:

"And Dintle paid for these therapy sessions."

@MokoneMakhaya said:

" So ke lona lebaka la gore a bethe Mthunzi?" (Is this why he attacked Mthunzi?)

@iamnandimhlongo replied:

"Ai Nhloso shuthi sorry hamba kuDintle wakho."

@Noma_Flowers responded:

"Ende it's not that aka mthandi qha ukhetha yena u girl."

@manzikazixaba reacted:

"Uyagula wena Nhloso, Karma has found your address. You decided to marry a side chick zikuxakile manje you think you can just go back to MaDlomo? I hope MaDlomo doesn't change her mind."

@tebogo05122043 wrote:

"This is what happens all the time. He cheats, gets divorced, and marries the side chick. Wife is left in pain, then finds someone who loves her, and moves on. Ex-hubby comes back, torments ex-wife, shoots her and love,r then commits suicide. Because his ex-wife rejected him. He's forgetting he's the cause."

Actress Mapaseka Koetle responds to Scandal!’s cancellation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that podcaster and actress Mapaseka Koetle, who's been with Scandal! for over a decade, has reacted to the soapie ending.

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for portraying the role of Dintle Nyathi on the eTV soapie.

South Africans and fans of the show recently took to social media to comment on Scandal!'s cancellation.

