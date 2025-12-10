Dintle Nyathi's new husband, Nhloso, failed to impress viewers of the eTV soapie this week, when he demanded she move back to the township

Nhloso recently received a salary hike when Dintle requested her partners to give him more responsibilities

Fans of the soapie recently slammed Dintle's new husband, while others advised her to divorce him

Scandal! viewers are unimpressed with Dintle Nyathi's (Mapaseka Koetle) new husband, Nhloso (Kwenzo Ngcobo), and want her to leave him.

Dintle and Nhloso previously trended on social media when her father and ex-husband, Reggie (Makhaola Ndebele), returned to the show to give her away.

The talented actress recently had social media talking on X when she shared her opinion about the show being cancelled.

The eTV soapie shared on its X account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, that Dintle's husband found a house in the township.

On the soapie, Nhloso refuses to let Dintle get a bigger house because she earns more money than him. Fans of the show shared on social media that Nhloso is a downgrade because he wants Dintle to go back to the township.

Scandal! fans respond to Dintle's storyline

@RAYZA_WRLDWID3 responded:

"What's that saying about women holding the sharp end of a knife? Nhloso wants Dintle to hold the sharp end of a katana sword."

@MSTHUSKE replied:

"Uyamlaya, nangu u (she deserves) 'I want him all for myself,' she must deal."

@mcanconcedo wrote:

"Nhloso should have stayed with Madhlomo."

@booda_looda said:

"Dintle makamlahle uyabeda lo baba," (Dintle must leave him, this man is crazy).

@LeeanneP10 reacted:

"Aowa Dintle can't go back to Kasi. Nhloso is downgrading my girl."

@MinellyNowy wrote:

"This is a true representation of how love is not the only thing needed to make a relationship work."

@Themba_kaebis replied:

"This man deserves everything Dintle is doing to him. I feel nothing for him."

@TrinMoze said:

"Dintle shouldn't have settled for Nhloso at all because obviously he doesn't have the same ambitions as she does...they were fine as sneaky links."

@Beatonm5 wrote:

"Dintle about to burst.... wait till she tells Nhloso she's signing his check."

@Presh_amazing reacted:

"I need my Queen Dintle to divorce this man; he's so insecure. He knew Dintle was monied and is a soft life Queen, and now he wants her to downgrade her lifestyle."

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetla and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

