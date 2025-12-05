Radio personality Anele Mdoda recently shared on her social media account that she's been stressing about Hlathi from Inimba

Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewana, has been trending on social media since he got divorced by Zoleka (played by Lunathi Mampofu) and married Zenande Mfenyane's character

Fans of the show are disappointed with Hewana's character, who recently stole Zoleka and Lazarus's baby

Anele Mdoda is stressed because of Hlathi from 'Inimba'. Images: MzansiMagic and Anele

Source: Twitter

947 radio personality Anele Mdoda recently left Inimba fans rolling on the floor with laughter when she shared the number of times Hlathi (played by Sisa Hewana) stressed her out this year.

Mdoda, who is a fan of the telenovela, previously compared Sisa Hewana's character, Hlathi, to a man she once dated.

Viewers of the popular telenovela have been raving about the isiXhosa TV show since it premiered on Mzansi Magic earlier this year.

The TV and radio personality shared on her X account on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, the number of minutes she spent being stressed by Hlathi.

Inimba fans react to Hlathi's storyline

@CrossCountryOP said:

"Zoleka’s men. Because Lazarus is stressing me out now."

@ghettostar_22 reacted:

"A successful hate watch. Zoleka and Lazarus' ship is failing. Hlathi and his family are happy."

@TeeCantget wrote:

"Join the club. We’re in this together."

@ThandiweNqanda replied:

"The Mabandlas in a whole at this rate."

@itsMeAtBest responded:

"We need a support group."

@Kearatiwa reacted:

"Send help, this can't be good for my health."

@ghettostar_22 said:

"Can Inimba be like this forever? I love this Zoleka, and Lazarus fight, they need to dump each other after this, so hlathi can come back to Zoleka's life."

@pschisenga wrote:

"So Lazarus is going to be revealed as an abusive piece of sh*t, and then what? Will Zo go back to Hlathi?"

@NandeTonjeni said:

"Catching up on Inimba and clearly Hlathi will forever be insufferable, omg!"

@Dyanendala_ commented:

"Got back home and realised that my mom has about 70 episodes of Inimba recorded and I haven’t watched a second of the show since Hlathi got arrested. Looks like I have to catch up now."

@ghettostar_22 responded:

"As long as hlathi is happy, I don't care about the rest. Mthetho Mabandla, may you have a wonderful week."

@SHE__IS__I replied:

"Inimba writers, making Lazarus a loser as well? Hlathi and Thulani are holding that fort down...please spare us."

@MbalizaBlose said:

"It’s beautiful to see Hlathi being nice for a change! He’s so proud of his wife!"

@Sanele_Nathi responded:

"Sydney, Lillian, and Hlathi are all toothless dogs; they’re always barking but not biting. They annoy me so much when they act dangerously."

Anele Mdoda drags 'Inimba's Hlathi. Images: Anele

Source: Instagram

Inimba fans are rooting for Lazarus and Zoleka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans of Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Inimba, hoped Zoleka would move on from Hlathi once their divorce is finalised.

Viewers of the show wanted Zoleka to date her colleague, Lazarus, played by former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald.

According to media reports, Zoleka will file for divorce and kick Hlathi and his family out of her house in August 2025.

