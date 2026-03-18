GAUTENG – A six-week-old baby has tragically been killed in a head-on collision in Bredell, Kempton Park.

A crash in Kempton Park has left a six-week-old baby dead after a Nissan Hardbody and a Toyota Quantum collided. Image: @EversonLuhanga

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

The toddler was one of 18 people involved in the collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Nissan Hardbody on 9th Road, Bredell. The crash happened on 18 March 2026.

The road has temporarily been closed following the fatal accident.

How many were injured in the crash?

According to unconfirmed reports, 18 occupants (15 from the taxi and three from the Nissan) were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals within Ekurhuleni. Five individuals are said to be critically injured, including both drivers, while 11 others are serious but stable.

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*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News