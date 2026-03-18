A member of the South African Police Service has provided an update about the hostage drama that played out at Ntuzuma Police Station

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, explained what led to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old traditional healer

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the situation and share their thoughts about the actions of the KZN police

Ntuzuma Police Station Shooting: Family of Inmate Killed in Hostage Drama Yet to Identify His Body

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The family of an inmate killed in a hostage drama at the Ntuzuma Police Station has yet to identify his body.

The inmate was shot and killed on Monday, 16 March 2026, after a hostage situation unfolded in the cells of the police station.

The inmate has since been reported to be a 21-year-old traditional healer, who is believed to be linked to the notorious West Gang. Investigations into the incident continue.

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Police officer confirms body hasn’t been identified

Speaking to the Daily News about the incident, an officer who is familiar with the situation said that the inmate’s body was being held at a State mortuary. He added that by the afternoon of Tuesday, 17 March 2026, they had not visited either the police station or the mortuary where his body is.

“His family had not yet contacted us. We are not sure why, but they have not come forward. Procedurally, they must meet with members of the detectives’ unit, as they handle cases involving deceased persons, including any previous cases registered in his name,” the officer said.

What led to the shooting?

While details about what transpired are still under investigation,

According to KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the inmate had been in custody since Saturday, 14 March 2026. He was arrested for allegedly terrorising his family.

Colonel Netshiunda also noted that the officers who initially confronted the suspect in the holding cell were not armed.

“Two police officers confronted the inmate in the cells, when he overpowered and assaulted them and took the keys to the main door,” Colonel Netshiunda said.

He explained that when backup arrived, the armed officers entered the cell, and it was then that the inmate was able to grab one of the officers’ firearms. A shootout then ensued, and the inmate was shot and killed.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, provided details about the hostage drama at the Ntuzuma Police Station. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

How did South Africans react to the situation?

While the incident sparked some questions about the state of policing in some areas, it also reinforced the belief among many that the KZN police were not to be messed with.

Cassandra Noluthando Chonco asked:

“Can we (Gauteng) borrow KZN police for one week?”

Tshegofatso Lebea Sebola stated:

“Never play with Mkhwanazi’s men in blue.”

Sam D M Dlongolo noted:

“That suspect was too brave, shame.”

Ventso Venḓatsonga added:

“KZN officers are the best, hey.”

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said:

“People do not learn a simple rule, that if you point a gun at a police officer in KZN, you are dead.”

Other stories about hostage situations

Briefly News reported that there have been several hostage related stories in the country.

A KZN family were rescued after being held hostage by armed robbers who tried to hide out in their home in 2022.

A Gauteng police constable refused to let three people leave a home in Mamelodi East in September 2025.

A police constable and his 18-year-old nephew were left dead following the Mamelodi East hostage drama.

Source: Briefly News