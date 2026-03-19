The South African courts have given the South African Police Service a court victory against businessman Calvin Mathibeli

The KwaZulu-Natal-based entrepreneur, who squared off with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and lost, took SAPS to court to block an application

South Africans roasted him after he experienced a second defeat in the courts, and the court granted the SAPS the order to conduct compliance checks on Mathibeli's business

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SAPS won its court case against Calvin Mathibeli. Images: South African Police Service and Calvin Mathibeli

Source: Facebook

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban dismissed businessman Calvin Mathibeli’s attempts to block the South African Police Service (SAPS) from looking into his security business.

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security posted a statement on its @CrimeWatch_RSA X account. The SAPS was granted an application to conduct a firearms compliance inspection at Calvin and Family Security Services in Durban North on 19 March 2026. SAPS notified Mathibeli that the scheduled compliance inspection was to take place on 19 March as part of Operation Buyisa. Operation Buyisa is an operation aimed at removing illegal firearms from circulation and ensuring compliance by security companies and firearms dealers.

Read the statement on X here:

High Court dismisses Mathibeli’s application

Mathibeli filed an urgent application to prevent the police from entering his premises and conducting the compliance checks. The court ruled that his application lacked urgency and dismissed it with costs. The court also ordered Mathibeli to pay SAPS’s legal costs.

SAPS will be knocking on the door of Calvin Mathibeli's business. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

A look at Calvin Mathibeli’s legal woes

Mathibeli’s defeat against the SAPS in court is not the only legal battle he’s faced. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi filed an interdict against him on 19 February 2026, accusing him of defamation of character. Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of being a corrupt criminal captured by private interests and involved in unlawful killings.

The legal showdown occurred on 24 February. The High Court in Durban reserved the judgment and gave no immediate ruling as Mathibeli was not present at the hearing. Mkhwanazi said that the matter was not about money, but it was about getting him to stop making false statements.

South Africans laugh at Mathibeli

Netizens made jokes about the businessman.

Rudolpho said:

“He asked for the spotlight. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi brought the floodlights.”

SirDiks-Dikela observed:

“Lying low and minding your own business sometimes is very important.”

Sikie4 said:

“The General is dealing with this one while attending the Ad Hoc Committee.”

Colls asked:

“If everything is on board, why go this route?”

Ntsuntsu Mahlangu-Molete was stunned.

“Why does it seem like this man is confused? He provoked a fight that wasn’t looking for him.”

Ba Nicole smiled.

“With costs. What a sweet ending.”

SAPS raids Calvin Mathibeli’s properties

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAPS raided properties in four provinces belonging to Calvin Mathibeli. The businessman was linked to tender fraud allegations, and search warrants were secured to search the premises.

Mathibeli denied that he was involved in a tender fraud case that was registered in Johannesburg. He said that the South African Police Service was used by his competitors to push him out of business. He accused Mkhwanazi of being arogue police officer who is taking protection fees from taxi owners in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Source: Briefly News