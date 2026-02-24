KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi took businessman Calvi Mathibela to court over alleged defamatory statements made against him in public

DURBAN- The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner of Police, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, faced off in court today, 24 February 2026, against businessman Calvin Mathibeli in a high-profile defamation case.

General Mkhwanazi has taken legal action against Mathibeli, accusing him of making false and defamatory statements about the police chief in public.

The court action seeks to prevent Mathibeli from repeating the alleged claims and to compel him to publicly retract the statements on the same platforms where they were made, including allegations that Mkhwanazi is a criminal who abuses his position.

Mathibeli was not present in court, which Mkhwanazi said was unfortunate.

“A man I do not shy away from,” he remarked.

Court proceedings

Judgment was reserved in the Durban High Court, with the judge giving no immediate ruling. Mkhwanazi was represented by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, a well-known legal practitioner.

Speaking outside court, Mkhwanazi said the matter was about principle rather than money.

“I think the arrogance of someone saying I am a wealthy man, that you can ask for anything and I will pay you, shows the attitude,” he said.

Mkhwanazi continued saying the matter was not about the money as they were not litigating.“

"We are only saying to him: stop making false statements, that’s all. Jumping to the conclusion, saying I am willing to pay—he must take the cheque book and write those zeros. I am sure there are many orphanages that can use that money if he feels that his pocket is big,” Mkhwanazi added.

Legal arguments

Mathibeli's lawyer, Advocate Nigel Riley, argued that there was no urgency to the police chief’s request for relief. He contended that Mkhwanazi was not attempting to remove other allegedly defamatory statements already in the public domain.

In his replying affidavit, Mathibeli said that Mkhwanazi was attempting to silence him and prevent him from making any statements against the police chief. Riley added that such an interdict could effectively prevent Mathibela from speaking if called before the Madlanga Commission.

Advocate Sikhakhane clarified during court proceedings that the notice of motion does not permanently gag Mathibela from speaking. He emphasised that Mkhwanazi’s concern is specifically to prevent the continuation of defamatory statements made against him personally.

“My client knows his position comes with criticism. But once a particular person constantly states as facts things that are false, no one can be barred from approaching the court to be granted an interdict simply because the false statements are already out there

" This defence has serious implications, especially when it comes to rights,” Sikhakhane said.

Social media reactions

@MthiyaSipho commented:

“But Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's submissions do not mention anything about damages but claim defamation, demand withdrawal and apology from Calvin. Where and when did he claim damages?”

@Indepentdepend1 said:

“Law-abiding citizens are behind him except the ANC, which is behind its cadre.”

@CetshwayoG wrote:

“The confidence of the commissioner is telling of the man he is.”

@XolaniMamkeli asked:

“Was he not in court? He is afraid. That coward.”

@Sunflowerreal stated:

“General doesn’t want any money.”

The case is expected to continue in the coming weeks as both parties present further arguments.

Mchunu denied any relationship with Mathibeli

In related news, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu denied any relationship with Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli. Mchunu said he barely knew Mathibeli and denied any involvement in the businessman’s allegations against KwaZulu-Natal police. Mathibeli accused provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the police of harassment, claiming officers used a fraudulent warrant to raid his property.

Briefly News also reported that the tension between the two emanates from public claims by Mkhwanazi that Mchunu was linked to criminal cartels and had ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. He also accused Mchunu of destroying evidence, claims Mchunu rejected as baseless.

In July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on leave. KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed Mathibeli’s accusations as malicious and reckless, with Mkhwanazi reportedly considering legal action.

