DA MP Luyolo Mphithi has dismissed claims of a snub after a viral video showed newly elected DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis appearing to pass him without a handshake

The clip sparked online backlash, with some social media users accusing Hill-Lewis of deliberately ignoring Mphithi

Mphithi, however, clarified on X that he was standing too far away to be greeted

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Luyolo Mphithi has dismissed claims that Geordin Hll-Lewis deliberately 'snubbed' him after being named as DA leader. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A viral video from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) recent Federal Congress has stirred online debate, prompting a response from DA Member of Parliament Luyolo Mphithi.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, appears to show newly elected DA Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis greeting DA members on stage after his victory, but seemingly bypassing Mphithi without shaking his hand. T

The moment quickly drew criticism online, with some users alleging the incident was a deliberate snub and raising accusations of racial bias.

Mphithi dismisses claims

Amid growing speculation, Mphithi moved quickly to shut down the narrative. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he clarified that there was no intentional snub.

Attempting to provide clarity and dismiss any notions of racism, Mphithi said he was simply standing far back and not in close proximity to Geordin.

"He did not skip me I was not in close range for him to shake my hand."

He further denied any crisis ad urged the public to move on from the trending matter.

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Despite his explanation, some social media users continued to question the account, sharing zoomed-in screenshots of the moment and disputing whether distance was truly a factor.

Social media reacts

@mbalis_bakery said:

"Blink twice if you need help, we are here for you."

@Jola_RSA said:

"You're not the first one, there were many before you don't worry we've seen this movie. Ask Moroti."

@tshegofatsomoon said:

"Your face after he passed you. Why do this to yourself?"

@west_german said:

"It’s still early days ask Moruti what happened to him in the DA."

@wgodfrey32 said

"An abused victim in a relationship always protects the abuser."

Hill-Lewis wins big at DA Congress

The incident is seemingly overshadowing Hill- Lewis' big win at the DA's Federal Congress that took place on 12 April 2026. Geordin Hill-Lewis secured an overwhelming victory, winning more than 90% of the vote to become the party’s new federal leader. He succeeds John Steenhuisen, marking a significant leadership transition for the opposition party.

In his first address as party leader, Hill-Lewis reflected on his long-standing ambition to lead the DA, recalling how he attended the party's 2007 congress at the same venue where Helen Zille was elected leader.The congress also resulted in several key leadership appointments. Solly Msimanga was elected as federal chairperson. Three deputy federal chairpersons were also elected: Solly Malatsi, Cilliers Brink, and Siviwe Gwarube.

The viral incidnet happened at the DA 2026 congress whether Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected party leader. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that former DA leader Tony Leon endorsed Geordin Hill-Lewis as a potential successor to DA leader John Steenhuisen. Leon said he had known Hill-Lewis since his school years and rated his political and personal abilities highly. He described Hill-Lewis as a strong talent and said he believed the Cape Town mayor would be an effective leader of the party and beyond the political arena.

Source: Briefly News