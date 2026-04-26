American President Donald Trump's time at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. ended on a dramatic note

America's President was rushed to safety alongside the Vice President, JD Vance, following a security threat by a suspect who was allegedly heavily armed

Donald Trump addressed the media following the incident in Washington DC that made waves all over social media

WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES— President Donald Trump's life was seemingly in danger at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 26 April 2026. A man from California was identified as the suspect who caused chaos at the formal event with American officials in attendance.

Donald Trump spoke about the White House shooting. Image: Allison Robbert-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Videos on TikTok showed the American Secret Service in action during the Washington, DC White House dinner. The public shared their thoughts after watching a video of the moment when Donald Trump and JD Vance were escorted to safety.

A gunman made himself known during the White House Correspondence Dinner. The suspect of the shooting was identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from California who was promptly apprehended and is due to appear in court on 27 April 2026. A video captured the moment when Secret Service agents ensured that America's President and Vice President were taken to safety. Trump has since addressed the shooting, saying that a Secret Service officer was shot but he was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to The Washington Post. Donald Trump expresses gratitude, saying that the incident affirms their plans to build a secure room in the White House:

"Well, thank you very much. That was very unexpected!"

Social media discusses Donald Trump shooting

People on TikTok got a good look at how the president was rushed to safety during the shooting. The videos left many tongues wagging over the chaos. Read the comments below:

US Vice President JD Vance was also rushed out of the White House Correspondents' dinner. Image Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

assyrianchad wondered:

"Why was VP Vance a priority over President Trump?"

SisiBug 🧁 pointed out:

"The band still playing has me weak, why no one gaf 😭"

érïç çástīllø slammed haters:

"Why do y'all even hate Trump so much?? I don't understand

JB Simmons asked:

"What's wrong with people being upset that he's okay? You don't like him, that's fine. But he's still a person. He still has a family, he's still a dad, he's still a grandpa."

AJ wished safety for everyone:

"God be with our President Trump his wife and all the secret service. 🙏"

Trump questions US presence in Iran

Briefly News previously reported that United States President Donald Trump recently wondered why the United States was in Iran after the Middle East nation secured the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also demanded that the US’s allies assist in securing the strait, warning of consequences if they do not provide support.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on 15 March 2026. Trump said that other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must send warships to protect the Strait. In a video @OunkaOnX posted, Trump said NATO countries should help the United States protect it.

Source: Briefly News