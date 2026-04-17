The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi discussed the funding mechanisms for the National Organised Task Team, which he is expected to spearhead

He spoke at the handover of a new forensic laboratory in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, by the Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson

South Africans were full of excitement at the National Organised Task Team, which has been given a specific period to complete its mandate

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the proceeds of crime will fund the new task team. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ AFP

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DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL-- The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said that the National Organised Task Team he is set to lead will be funded by criminals. He spoke in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 17 April 2026, where Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson handed over a forensic lab.

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, who posted on his @dasenthathiah X account, the Criminal Assets Recovery Account will fund the task team. Mkhwanazi will also form his own team based on an estimated budget of R1 million, which will operate in a model similar to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). The Provincial Commissioner will vet and select members from across the country.

What the task team will focus on

The task team has been established to investigate tender corruption and drug syndicates, among other things. The team will also investigate the South African Police Service (SAPS) and tackle possible infiltrations. The team will specifically focus on politicians and their irregular influence on tender awarding or police operations. The task team is expected to operate for a year, as Mkhwanazi's deployment has been set for a year until the end of March 2026.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans saluted Mkhwanazi, whose efforts in tackling crime include the explosive press conference he held on 6 July 2025.

Dokhuments said:

"On behalf of South Africa, I would like to say thank you to Hon Senzo "Immediately" Mchunu for writing the letter disbanding the PKTT on 31 December 2024. Now, we are cruising nicely! Organised crime is being dealt with! Corrupt officials are being dealt with."

Olivia Pope prayed for the General.

"This is such good news, my lord! May God continue protecting our good General and the rest of the team that he will be working with! I declare no weapon formed against them will prosper. I condemn any tongue that will rise against them in Jesus' name!"

StKidos99 remarked:

"Doesn't matter how much money the task team will need, as long as they can fight crime and shrink it to the lowest level where ever law-abiding citizens will be happy, and business leaders will be happy."

Some had questions and misgivings.

A1 since Day1 asked:

"So what was being done with the CARA money before this operation? And how will you ensure productivity against a blank cheque? Does this mean the money can be used for anything since it doesn't belong to anyone? Will the overtime paid to members be from the CARA and taxed?"

Mhlengsah said:

"Sounds good on paper, but I don't for a second trust it."

Uyphiwo Mdinsila asked:

"A billion rand is a lot of bait. If the team is vetted from across the country, who's vetting the vetters? You can't hunt wolves when half the pack is already wearing the uniform.”

Source: Briefly News