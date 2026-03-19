Actress Enhle Mbali trended on social media after a video of her mother surfaced online

The renowned makeup artist was captured dancing and celebrating her latest award win, and online users couldn't help but admire her striking good looks

Fans and peers celebrated Bongi Mlotshwa's latest achievement, while others marvelled at her and Enhle's beauty

Enhle Mbali’s mom, Bongi Mlotshwa's dance video went viral. Images: enhlembali_, sisbongimlotshwa

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali's family has once again returned to the spotlight, and this time, it was the actress's mom who grabbed social media's attention.

On 18 March 2026, renowned makeup artist Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa was captured in a heartwarming video on her Instagram page, in high spirits, dancing and celebrating her latest career milestone after winning an award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

The 19th ceremony honoured Mlotshwa with an award for Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - TV Comedy, for her work in the epic comedy series, How to Ruin Love season one.

It comes on the heels of her win at the Basadi in Music Awards in 2025, where she was honoured with the Trailblazer of the Year award and accepted it with her daughter, Enhle and grandchildren, Anesu and Asante.

Mlotshwa is a retired beauty queen, having landed the first princess position at the 1987 Miss Soweto pageant. She later transitioned to film and television, appearing on TV shows such as Soul City and Soul Buddyz, and later emerged as a star hair and makeup artist, serving as head of department on Generations: The Legacy, Uzalo, and The River, among many others.

She is also a supportive mother, having stood by her daughter during her high-profile divorce from Black Coffee.

Her latest win, coupled with the infectious dancing video, ignited widespread praise from fans and peers alike, who admired the mother-daughter duo's "good genes."

Watch Bongi Mlotshwa's video below.

Social media reacts to Enhle Mbali's mom's video

Fans and peers raved over Bongi Mlotshwa's infectious energy and congratulated her on the win, while others couldn't help but gush over her good looks.

Actress Brenda Mhlongo said:

"Oh, my darling. Congratulations!"

Amahashi_ raved:

"Oh, she gets it from her Mama!"

Augustinemasilelachuene cheered:

"Happy for you, Bongz. You deserve the celebration. When are we having bubbles and braai for this?"

Fans and peers raved over Bongi and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's good looks. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"She gave her everything, body and beauty."

msrams_n showed love to Bongi Mlotshwa:

"Congratulations, Mabongza. Some of us were mentored by you, and you paved the way for us. So happy to see you happy. Your celebration is our celebration."

lungy_Madonsela posted:

"No wonder she’s this gorgeous, even her mom is fine!"

Enhle Mbali catches strays following Black Coffee's birthday party

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a speech delivered by Black Coffee's girlfriend.

Enhle Mbali was dragged, with online users claiming she may be envious and even regretful of her decision to call off her marriage to the DJ after seeing his girlfriend celebrating him at his birthday party.

Source: Briefly News