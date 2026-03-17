Murdah Bongz couldn't help but show off his wife, DJ Zinhle, in a sweet social media post

The DJ/ producer shared a video of his wife in her element, flaunting her snatched figure and giving her fans a lively performance

Followers praised Murdah for loving his partner loudly and proudly, admiring their mutual displays of affection on social media

Murdah Bongz showed off his wife, DJ Zinhle, in a sweet post. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz has once again set the bar for husband goals after taking to social media to celebrate his wife, DJ Zinhle, in a post that has fans swooning.

On 16 March 2026, the producer shared a video of the Umlilo hitmaker arriving at an event, flaunting her stunning figure in a metallic mini dress to deliver another lively performance for her fans.

With a loving "Mrs Ntombezinhle Precious Mohosana, MY WIFE," the producer officially claimed his spot as Mzansi’s favourite Hype Husband and his wife's number one fan.

The touching shout-out, coupled with footage of Zinhle looking radiant behind the decks, signalled a deep sense of pride and devotion that didn't go unnoticed by their followers.

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Married in 2022, months after the birth of their daughter Asante, the pair has consistently defied the odds, blooming into one of the most stable and loved couples in the South African entertainment industry.

The post arrived nearly a month after Murdah was accused of infidelity; however, the Mahosanas have maintained a united front in the face of public scrutiny, choosing to silence the noise with their public displays of love.

See Murdah Bongz's post below.

Fans gush over Murdah Bongz's sweet post

Followers can't get enough of the PDA, admiring Murdah for being a proud and loving husband. Read some of the comments below.

thando.tan raved:

"A whole Mahosana wife!"

noonty_m reacted:

"I love it. I'm here for the caption, wena bhuti Bongani."

ntoshy15 hyped up Murdah Bongz:

"Yes, wena, brother-in-law, claim your person!"

aubreypam declared:

"For God to shelter and protect you both always."

Fans admired Murdah Bongz's love for DJ Zinhle. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

nazjey raved:

"Imagine having the license to say @djzinhle is my wife, and it be true! Hayi, you won the jackpot here."

mrs_makhubs posted:

"Take care of her. He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favour from the Lord. Anything outside of this brings no favour from the Lord."

nyakallo30 joked:

"That time, we are the best-kept secrets. We are not posted on any social media platform, and there are so many of them. Zinhle has a man who loves her. Love is a beautiful thing."

zenzelemnguni responded:

"God made it simple, man: 'Man, love your wife,' just do that. You are one lucky guy to find her. They may not tell you. Behind the scenes, a lot is cooking against your progress; stand by each other. All will fall. Sorry to be personal."

DJ Zinhle slammed over controversial marketing move

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle using her husband's cheating scandal to promote her event.

Several fans criticised her for the unusual move, while others were glad she decided to stay with her husband.

Source: Briefly News