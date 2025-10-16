Enhle Mbali's Mom Reacts to DJ Black Coffee's Sister Comments: "Angazi Ukhona Kanjani"
- South African makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa had social media buzzing this week when she commented on Lungie Maphumulo's response
- Maphumulo, who is DJ Black Coffee's sister, infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans this week when she blasted her former sister-in-law
- South Africans took to social media to comment on Enhle Mbali's divorce and Maphumulo's reaction to her brother's divorce
Former The River makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa reacted to DJ Black Coffee's sister, Lungie Maphumulo's comments about her daughter, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.
Mlotshwa's daughter made headlines when she confirmed the finalisation of her divorce from her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.
The multi-award-winning makeup artist shared a screenshot of Lungie Maphumulo's comments on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.
Mlotshwa captioned the post: "Someone inboxed me this today, wow @enhlembali_ angazi ukhona kanjani, (I don't know how you do it?). The only thing we know, God, the creator of heaven and earth. Nkosi,(thank you), keep protecting my daughter🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
South Africans respond to DJ Black Coffee's sister's comments
Zee Marthinus said:
"Where does the sister enter? Was she in the middle when they said 'I do'? Where do you enter sisi?"
Amos Marumo Makgata reacted:
"She put her hopes on her brother's pocket instead of her own husband."
Ncamsile Misper Dlamini responded:
"She is dom, the statement she is raising may distance the very same kids they should be focusing on. Her duty is not to talk so much about the damage that is done; she must focus on being a good aunt to ensure that Enhle does well with the kids. After she must remember, Enhle is a young woman who can still date, still marry, the drama she is causing is not even helping her brother, her brother needs someone who'll draw closer to his kids more at this stage."
Zeli Mthethwa wrote:
"The sister knows something, and soon we will find out."
Thulisile Tshabalala replied:
"That's what sisters do, always interfering in their brother's lives. Does she have a husband, or has she ever been married, to be able to comment on such matters?"
Kelly Memani said:
"She's speaking from her stomach."
Siamisang Tracey Letlape reacted:
"Why didn't she say anything when her brother impregnated those women?"
Lucy Makola commented:
"Black Coffee's sister forgets that this is life. The wheel turns. Today it's me, and tomorrow it's you. What goes around comes back."
DJ Black Coffee posts girlfriend and mom
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee showed off his lover after Enhle Mbali's divorce revelation.
Black Coffee also posted on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, following the end of his marriage to the actress.
South Africans took to DJ Black Coffee's post to comfort him after it was revealed that he has to pay spousal support.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za