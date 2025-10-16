South African makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa had social media buzzing this week when she commented on Lungie Maphumulo's response

Maphumulo, who is DJ Black Coffee's sister, infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans this week when she blasted her former sister-in-law

South Africans took to social media to comment on Enhle Mbali's divorce and Maphumulo's reaction to her brother's divorce

Enhle Mbali's mom, Bongi Mlotshwa, responds to DJ Black Coffee's sister. Images: PowerFM987 and LungieMaph

Former The River makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa reacted to DJ Black Coffee's sister, Lungie Maphumulo's comments about her daughter, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Mlotshwa's daughter made headlines when she confirmed the finalisation of her divorce from her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.

The multi-award-winning makeup artist shared a screenshot of Lungie Maphumulo's comments on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

Mlotshwa captioned the post: "Someone inboxed me this today, wow @enhlembali_ angazi ukhona kanjani, (I don't know how you do it?). The only thing we know, God, the creator of heaven and earth. Nkosi,(thank you), keep protecting my daughter🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

South Africans respond to DJ Black Coffee's sister's comments

Zee Marthinus said:

"Where does the sister enter? Was she in the middle when they said 'I do'? Where do you enter sisi?"

Amos Marumo Makgata reacted:

"She put her hopes on her brother's pocket instead of her own husband."

Ncamsile Misper Dlamini responded:

"She is dom, the statement she is raising may distance the very same kids they should be focusing on. Her duty is not to talk so much about the damage that is done; she must focus on being a good aunt to ensure that Enhle does well with the kids. After she must remember, Enhle is a young woman who can still date, still marry, the drama she is causing is not even helping her brother, her brother needs someone who'll draw closer to his kids more at this stage."

Zeli Mthethwa wrote:

"The sister knows something, and soon we will find out."

Thulisile Tshabalala replied:

"That's what sisters do, always interfering in their brother's lives. Does she have a husband, or has she ever been married, to be able to comment on such matters?"

Kelly Memani said:

"She's speaking from her stomach."

Siamisang Tracey Letlape reacted:

"Why didn't she say anything when her brother impregnated those women?"

Lucy Makola commented:

"Black Coffee's sister forgets that this is life. The wheel turns. Today it's me, and tomorrow it's you. What goes around comes back."

Enhle Mbali's mom drags DJ Black Coffee's sister over her daughter's divorce. Images: TVMzansi and EnhleMbali

DJ Black Coffee posts girlfriend and mom

