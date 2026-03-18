Peet Viljoen has been going viral recently following his arrest in Florida, the United States of America

She and his wife, Melany Viljoen, got arrested on charges of shoplifting and are reportedly detained in ICE

Old posts from Peet Viljoen making nasty remarks about black South African people have resurfaced

Peet Viljoen’s message to a local designer has gone viral after old posts. Image: Peetvoljoen

Source: Instagram

A South African designer has shared a screenshot of an old message he received allegedly from Peet Viljoen.

The fashion designer, who is a starter, revealed a message he was sent via WhatsApp from a number saved as Peet Viljoen. This is amid his and Melany Viljoen's arrest in Florida.

Peet Viljoen's old posts resurface

On 1 April 2024, the contact approached the founder of Imprint South Africa for an opportunity to collaborate.

Some people are sceptical about the authenticity of the message, due to the many obvious grammatical and spelling mistakes. Some users are convinced that it was a scammer, while others think otherwise.

@Imprint_ZA noted, with shock, how old posts from Peet Viljoen were racist towards black South Africans. So he was confused about how he would approach him with such kindness.

"The husband once reached out to me, like 2 years ago. And something just didn’t feel right. The fact that he called me brother was wild, now that I see their comments about black South Africans."

One of the old videos of Peet Viljoen speaking ill of other races has resurfaced. Below is one of them, and it was posted by @Sello_Libram.

Mzansi responds to the apparent message

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@sirboring_26 said:

"This was definitely a scammer. Peet is on that elite level of scamming. That man scammed entire lawyers cause he is a lawyer himself and drew up some of the agreements for the franchisees."

@Imprint_ZA responded:

"Yho, and the fact that he introduced himself as being from that franchise that they had no legal license to be part of speaks volumes."

Peet Viljoen’s old messages have resurfaced. Image: Peetviljoen

Source: Twitter

@vuyomse stated:

"He hates black people so much, but he calls you “Brother.”

@SpoiltHousewife exclaimed:

"Omg that spelling is horrid! It is dusting me."

What Mel and Peet said about South Africa

X user @GUCCIAIRBAGZ shared a clip, which was captioned, "Kind of comedic that they were arrested after spewing this garbage."

In the video, they discussed the urgency to leave South Africa, claiming Donald Trump's claims about white genocide were real.

Mel responded, "It's so scary for me in South Africa now. I couldn't wait to leave. Like this is not gonna end, and with the BEE laws and all the anti-white laws that are kicking in in SA, it gives black people the feeling that they have more power and that they can do what they want," she alleged.

After relocating to the United States, they even made a video talking about this apparent genocide and used the term "ugly blacks."

Peet Viljoen had barely nice things to say about black people. Image: Peetviljoen

Source: Getty Images

Mel and Peet held in ICE detention centres

In a previous report from Briefly News, it is said that Melany and Peet Viljoen were in the United States unlawfully, and they could face deportation.

The couple is allegedly being held at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centres.

Source: Briefly News