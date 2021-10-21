Chris Brown couldn't stay silent after Kanye West debuted his new patchy hairstyle online

The singer shared several memes on Instagram, one of Stevie Wonder (who is blind) giving Kanye a cut

The Loyal hitmaker claimed Kanye wanted to have the "what the f***" hairstyle and called it a punishment

Kanye West's latest haircut seems to have stunned many fans but also fellow artists in the business.

Now, singer Chris Brown has aimed a dig at the Jesus Is King rapper, showing his dissatisfaction with the new "patchwork" haircut.

Going onto Instagram on Wednesday, 20 October, Chris shared hilarious memes as he trolled Kanye's hairstyle choice. He shared a meme of Stevie Wonder giving Kanye a haircut, captioning it saying that Kanye just wanted a lineup.

He also shared another meme of a baseball cap with holes, saying it would perfectly suit the rapper.

If that wasn't enough, Chris also shared photos of the rapper in public with his new cut, captioning that Kanye asked his barber for the "fu***d up worldwide fade".

He added that Kanye wanted the "what the f***" hairstyle, adding:

"He got the punishment haircut."

The Loyal hitmaker also posted wood emojis, saying that Kanye wanted to get the wood chipper bowl fade, seemingly having a lot of fun with Kanye's style.

Not happy with the snub

Many believe Chris must have been paying back Kanye's questionable move of removing him from his recent Donda album. In August, the singer went on social media to throw insults at Kanye for the move, showing how disappointed he was.

Kanye reportedly apologised to Chris for the act, but it seems the Take You Down singer has decided to do exactly as the song's title.

Previously, Briefly News reported that top American rapper, Kanye West, made headlines for the umpteenth time over his style and this time it’s because of his new haircut. The music star took to his Instagram page to debut his strange new hairstyle made up of patches.

The haircut included Kanye having several bald patches in different places on his head. The rapper accompanied the photo with a simple caption of the Chinese yuan sign: “¥”.

Despite Kanye not giving a further explanation on his strange hairstyle, fans and colleagues on social media have reacted to his photos.

