Popular American rapper Kanye West has now taken his style up a notch with a different and new haircut

The music star recently showcased his strange new hairstyle, which includes several patches being left on his head

Kanye gave no explanation for his new style and the photo has raised mixed reactions from fans on social media

Top American rapper, Kanye West, has made headlines for the umpteenth time over his style and this time it’s because of his new haircut.

The music star took to his Instagram page to debut his strange new hairstyle made up of patches.

The haircut included Kanye having several bald patches in different places on his head.

The rapper accompanied the photo with a simple caption of the Chinese yuan sign: “¥”.

Despite Kanye not giving a further explanation on his strange hairstyle, fans and colleagues on social media have reacted to his photos.

Briefly News has gathered some of their comments below:

Lilmabu:

“WE ALL NEED JESÚS.”

Balmainjavi:

“Wt*f is this cut brah.”

Philllllthy:

“Barber: what you want?

Ye: patchwork.

Barber: I got you fam.”

Nqobile.manyara:

“Damnnn they messed you up cuz.”

Lucas.abebe:

“Kanye wt*f is this.”

Unilagolodo:

“Lapalapa .”

Mayzveryown:

“Shey no be ment be this.”

Megakidsnaija:

“Could be self created , adverse effect of meds or alopecia. One has to be very careful with passing opinion on things like this.”

M__valor:

“Hmmm, I am speechless, like I don’t even know what to say.”

Interesting.

Kanye West applies to have name changed to Ye

Eccentric rapper Kanye West has filed court documents to officially change his name to just Ye.

According to The Guardian, court papers indicated that Kanye Omari West petitioned to change his name to Ye, with no other first name or surname. The application cited “personal reasons” for the change.

This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned wanting to become Ye. In 2018, the rapper posted a tweet saying that he was just to be addressed as Ye now. In that same year, the rapper did a radio interview to address the reasons behind the change.

