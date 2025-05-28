Who is Brent Faiyaz's wife? Uncovering the singer's love life

Nobody holds the title of Brent Faiyaz's wife yet, although there are dating rumours which include supermodel Joan Smalls, Amber Oliver, and Nigerian singer Tems. The Maryland-born artist maintains a private lifestyle, but as he wrote in a 2017 X (Twitter) post, he believes that:

No matter how hard we try & fight it, every man needs a woman 2 save him from himself.

Brent Faiyaz with model Joan Smalls in November 2022 (L) and Zahara Davis in March 2019 (R). Photo: Amy Sussman/Rich Polk/Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brent Faiyaz's relationships have mostly been speculations because he rarely introduces his partners to the public.

because he rarely introduces his partners to the public. The singer found himself at the centre of Halle Bailey and rapper DDG's feud after DDG accused Halle of going on vacation with Faiyaz.

after DDG accused Halle of going on vacation with Faiyaz. Despite online rumours, Brent Faiyaz has never been married and does not have kids.

Brent Faiyaz's profile summary

Full name Christopher Brent Wood Date of birth September 19, 1995 Age 29 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Columbia, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m/181 cm) Parents Jeanette Wood Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, producer Net worth Approx. $2 million Social media Instagram YouTube

Inside Brent Faiyaz's mysterious dating life

The Maryland-born singer gave a rare insight into his love life during his July 2022 appearance on the Lip Service podcast. He shared that he loses interest in a partner if they cannot give him feedback on problems related to his career or personal issues.

When it comes to some real [stuff] that I got to talk to you about, and you have nothing to give me, that's wasting time. That will have me like, 'I ain't going to keep doing this.'

Five facts about R&B singer Brent Faiyaz. Photo: Jesse Grant on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Faiyaz keeps his romantic affairs largely under wraps, but several of his songs, like Gang Over Luv and Missing Out, address themes of love and relationships. He also explored looming fatherhood on his second studio album, Wasteland. Here is a look at the dating history of Brent Faiyaz including rumoured flings:

April McDaniel (2024)

April McDaniel at the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden held at the Hammer Museum on May 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brent Faiyaz and April McDaniel were linked in early 2024 after being spotted together several times. April is the founder of Crown + Conquer and co-hosts the Everybody's Crazy podcast alongside her close friend and LeBron James' wife, Savannah James.

April and Faiyaz did not make any public comments about their relationship. McDaniel was previously married but lost her husband in 2013.

Joan Smalls (2022)

Joan Smalls and Brent Faiyaz at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brent Faiyaz was rumoured to be dating Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls after posing together on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Smalls was also a vixen in the singer's 2022 song, All Mine, from his sophomore album Wasteland. The model was previously linked to billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Zahara Davis (2019)

Brent Faiyaz and Zahara Davis attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Indonesian model Zahara Davis was speculated to be Brent Faiyaz's girlfriend in early 2019. The pair fueled the rumour when they walked the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles together. They never commented on their relationship.

Amber Olivier (2018)

Amber Olivier in London, England, in September 2024 (R). Photo: @amberolivier (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Faiyaz and fellow R&B singer Amber Olivier were spotted together multiple times in 2018. They used to upload pictures of each other on social media, but cleared them after they stopped hanging out. Brent was a producer on Amber's 2018 song Can't Trust.

Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi (Rumoured)

Singer Tems performs during the Coachella Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024, in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian singer Tems and Brent Faiyaz have never been in a romantic relationship but are close friends. He featured on her 2021 song Found from her EP If Orange Was a Place. While describing their friendship during her 2024 appearance on the Shopping the Sneakers podcast, the Afrobeats star said:

I have known Brent Faiyaz since like 2021. He is a real one. He is always supportive. I have a couple of artists I'm close to, and he's one of them. He's one of my very good friends.

Brent Faiyaz's mom keeps in touch with his ex-girlfriends

Little is known about Brent Faiyaz's family, but he seems to be close with his mother, Jeanette Wood, whom he gushes about in interviews. He told the Lip Service ladies in 2022 that his mom bonds with the ladies he brings home. They keep in touch with her after breaking up with him until Brent tells his mother, "We don't talk to her no more."

Brent Faiyaz at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024, in New York City (R). Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Marco M. Mantovani (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How Brent Faiyaz got caught up in Halle Bailey and DDG's scandal

Halle Bailey and her baby daddy, streamer DDG, have not been on the best of terms since confirming their breakup in October 2024. In May 2025, DDG reportedly sent text and social media links to Halle, accusing her of spending her Mother's Day vacation in St. Lucia with Brent Faiyaz.

The Little Mermaid actress had gone to the Caribbean island country with her elder sister Chloe Bailey and her son Halo Saint. Brent and Halle were not photographed together, but the timing and setting of their vacation photos fueled the speculations that they were at the same destination.

Faiyaz has not commented on the drama. Halle Bailey used the texts she received from DDG when filing for a restraining order against him. A Los Angeles court also granted her temporary physical and legal custody of their son, Halo.

Faiyaz during the Milan Design Week 2024 in April 2024 (L) and Halle and DDG at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in March 2024 in LA (R). Photo: Kayla Oaddam/Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who did Brent Faiyaz have a kid with?

Singer Brent Faiyaz does not have any known children. In early 2024, it was speculated that he had taken a break from making music to focus on fatherhood after a video circulated on TikTok showing him holding a baby. The child was later revealed to be the daughter of his close friend, Karim Ali.

Faiyaz was also rumoured to be the father of Cyn Santana's second child. The reality TV star announced her pregnancy in July 2024, and the internet quickly linked it to singer Brent after the two were seen hanging out on several occasions in late 2023.

The singer shut down the rumour, writing on his Instagram stories, "Fake news." Santana later revealed the father of her daughter to be celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi, and she has a son with Joe Budden.

Brent Faiyaz at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 01, 2024, in Hollywood (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz on Getty Images/@brentfaiyaz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brent Faiyaz's wife has never been in the picture, and the singer has yet to share his take on marriage or kids. The R&B star keeps the masses guessing while serenading his listeners with soulful melodies.

READ ALSO: Who is Future's girlfriend? All the juicy details of his dating history

Briefly.co.za highlighted rapper Future's love life. He has never been married but was briefly engaged to singer-songwriter Ciara in 2014.

Future has eight known children, whom he shares with eight baby mamas. The rapper's girlfriend list includes Larsa Pippen, Lori Harvey, India J, and Dess Dior.

Source: Briefly News