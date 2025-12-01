What is Emily Deahl's age? 11 facts about Darius Rucker's fiancée

At the age of 33, Emily Deahl is a lifestyle content creator and singer-songwriter from South Carolina. Country star Darius Rucker, 59, hard launched their relationship in September 2025, and they got engaged a month later. While talking about their romance on the Today show, he said:

Emily and I, we've been together for a couple of years, and she's an amazing human being.

Emily Deahl in Dublin, Ireland, in April 2025 (L) and with her fiancé Darius Rucker in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September 2025 (R). Photo: @emilydeahl/@dariusrucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Darius Rucker announced his engagement to Emily Deahl in October 2025 after a few years of dating in private.

Emily Deahl is a South Carolina native, currently based in London, England.

Darius Rucker was previously married to Beth Leonard for 20 years and has three kids.

Emily Deahl's profile summary

Full name Emily Deahl Date of birth April 23, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth South Carolina, United States Nationality American Siblings Erica Deahl Partner Darius Rucker Profession Singer, songwriter, content creator Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Top 11 facts about Emily Deahl

Darius Rucker, who has been in the music industry since the 1980s, occasionally gives a glimpse into his family life. His love life has been in the spotlight since introducing his new partner, Emily Deahl, to the world. Learn about her from these 11 facts:

1. Emily and Darius Rucker were dating in private for a while

Emily Deahl and Black country superstar Darius Rucker did not publicise their romance when they started dating. Deahl used to talk about having a boyfriend in her social media posts. In October 2025, she revealed in her Instagram Stories that she used to photoshop him out of every picture.

The couple made their relationship public in a September 8, 2025, Instagram post. They were on a trip to the Sphere in Las Vegas to watch The Wizard of Oz.

Five facts about Darius Rucker's fiancée, Emily Deahl. Photo: @emilydeahl (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. Deahl said yes to Rucker's proposal

The Don't Think I Don't Think About It hitmaker asked Emily to marry him in early October 2025 on Pawleys Island in South Carolina. They announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post, and Darius wrote the caption:

Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known. The day I met you, I knew I didn't want to go another one without you. Now I don't have to.

3. Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl have a 26-year age difference

Emily Deahl is 33 years old as of November 2025. She was born on April 23, 1992, according to Famous Birthdays, while her fiancé, Rucker, was born on May 13, 1966, and is 59 years old.

Emily Deahl and Darius Rucker on their engagement day in October 2025. Photo: @dariusrucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. Deahl will be Darius Rucker's second wife

Darius and Emily have not shared when they will tie the knot, but the Wagon Wheel hitmaker hinted at nuptial plans during his appearance on the Today show on November 10, 2025. He said,

We're not gonna plan—we're just gonna get married and have a big party somewhere.

Darius Rucker's first wife was Beth Leonard from 2000 to 2020. They welcomed two children, including their daughter, Daniella and son Jack. The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman has another daughter, Carolyn, from his previous relationship with Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

5. Emily Deahl hails from South Carolina

Darius Rucker's fiancée, Emily Deahl, was born and raised in South Carolina. Most of her family still resides there. Rucker is also a South Carolinian from Charleston.

Emily Deahl in February 2024. Photo: @emilydeahl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

6. Deahl lives in London

Emily relocated to London, England, in early 2025. She revealed her UK move in a February YouTube vlog and called the place her favourite city so far. She had been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for about five years and praised the city for its sense of 'camaraderie among creatives.'

Deahl's fiancé, Darius, is also based in London. She often features the singer's two King Charles Cavaliers, Larry and Freddie, in her social media posts.

7. Emily is a lifestyle content creator

Deahl has built a large following across her social media platforms, where she shares varied content, including lifestyle posts, music-related videos, comedy, and storytelling clips. Her TikTok has over 467,000 followers with over 15.8 million likes as of November 2025.

On Instagram, she shares pictures and videos with her over 31,200 followers. In a 2023 interview with Canvas Rebel, she credited TikTok for helping in her creative journey.

It took me a long time to figure out who I wanted to be and what I wanted to say, and to be very honest, TikTok helped me with that. I've always felt comfortable being myself on that platform and turning every spur-of-the-moment idea into a piece of content that people can engage with in real time.

Emily Deahl in January 2024. Photo: @emilydeahl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

8. Deahl is a singer-songwriter

Emily describes herself as a pop singer from the South on her Spotify profile. Her music encompasses storytelling-focused pop with dark, theatrical ties.

Deahl's 2019 single Ew has over 118,000 YouTube views and over 1.6 million Spotify streams. She has also released original songs such as My Baby Hates Me, Bloody Love Song, Tarantino, Ohs, Bad Apples, and The Moon.

Emily released her first album, 'The Ice Cream Girl presents Ghost Stories', in 2020. The emerging pop star considers major artists like Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Elvis, and Jack White as her musical influences. She previously toured China.

9. Deahl initially pursued dance

Emily started dancing at the age of three. The TikTok star shared in her February 2024 interview with Bold Journey that her dream almost vanished due to illness, but she kept going.

When I was growing up, competitive dance was my entire life. All I wanted was to become the best dancer in the world. But I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that attacked my joints and heart at the age of 5. Against all of my doctor's wishes, I continued to dance.

Deahl relocated to Los Angeles at age 16 after high school for better dance opportunities. She later discovered she liked singing more and switched her focus to music by working with vocal coach Bob Garrett, who has also trained artists like Vanessa Hudgens, Elle Fanning, and Katy Perry.

Emily Deahl in August 2023. Photo: @emilydeahl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

10. Emily shops online

33-year-old Darius Rucker's fiancée shared in an April 2025 YouTube video that she primarily shops online. She usually searches for a description of what she needs on Google before making the order. Emily also revealed that she frequently shops at Revolve for fast shipping.

11. Deahl had a scary encounter with depression

Emily Deahl's journey in the entertainment industry has not been smooth sailing. She has opened up about experiencing constant rejections.

In her 2023 interview with Canvas Rebel, she revealed that her traumatic tour in China led to her losing all her money and moving back into her parents' house. After overcoming depression, she refocused her energy on making better music and moved to Nashville.

You can be good, but you can always get better. You can fail, but you can always get up. You can be told no over and over and over again, but you don't have to accept it as your reality.

Singer-songwriter Emily Deahl in August 2023. Photo: @emilydeahl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

At Emily Deahl's age of 33, she has built a brand from her passion for storytelling and music. Darius Rucker's soon-to-be new wife is far from a typical celebrity partner and continues to work on herself, as seen from her social media posts.

READ MORE: Who is Brent Faiyaz's wife? Uncovering the singer's love life

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Brent Faiyaz's dating history. The Dead Man Walking hitmaker has never been married.

Faiyaz is also known to keep his relationships out of the spotlight. He was previously linked to supermodel Joan Smalls, Amber Oliver, and Nigerian singer Tems.

Source: Briefly News