What is Emily Deahl's age? 11 facts about Darius Rucker's fiancée
At the age of 33, Emily Deahl is a lifestyle content creator and singer-songwriter from South Carolina. Country star Darius Rucker, 59, hard launched their relationship in September 2025, and they got engaged a month later. While talking about their romance on the Today show, he said:
Emily and I, we've been together for a couple of years, and she's an amazing human being.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Emily Deahl's profile summary
- Top 11 facts about Emily Deahl
- 1. Emily and Darius Rucker were dating in private for a while
- 2. Deahl said yes to Rucker's proposal
- 3. Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl have a 26-year age difference
- 4. Deahl will be Darius Rucker's second wife
- 5. Emily Deahl hails from South Carolina
- 6. Deahl lives in London
- 7. Emily is a lifestyle content creator
- 8. Deahl is a singer-songwriter
- 9. Deahl initially pursued dance
- 10. Emily shops online
- 11. Deahl had a scary encounter with depression
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Darius Rucker announced his engagement to Emily Deahl in October 2025 after a few years of dating in private.
- Emily Deahl is a South Carolina native, currently based in London, England.
- Darius Rucker was previously married to Beth Leonard for 20 years and has three kids.
Emily Deahl's profile summary
Full name
Emily Deahl
Date of birth
April 23, 1992
Age
33 years old (as of November 2025)
Place of birth
South Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Siblings
Erica Deahl
Partner
Darius Rucker
Profession
Singer, songwriter, content creator
Social media
Top 11 facts about Emily Deahl
Darius Rucker, who has been in the music industry since the 1980s, occasionally gives a glimpse into his family life. His love life has been in the spotlight since introducing his new partner, Emily Deahl, to the world. Learn about her from these 11 facts:
1. Emily and Darius Rucker were dating in private for a while
Emily Deahl and Black country superstar Darius Rucker did not publicise their romance when they started dating. Deahl used to talk about having a boyfriend in her social media posts. In October 2025, she revealed in her Instagram Stories that she used to photoshop him out of every picture.
The couple made their relationship public in a September 8, 2025, Instagram post. They were on a trip to the Sphere in Las Vegas to watch The Wizard of Oz.
2. Deahl said yes to Rucker's proposal
The Don't Think I Don't Think About It hitmaker asked Emily to marry him in early October 2025 on Pawleys Island in South Carolina. They announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post, and Darius wrote the caption:
Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known. The day I met you, I knew I didn't want to go another one without you. Now I don't have to.
3. Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl have a 26-year age difference
Emily Deahl is 33 years old as of November 2025. She was born on April 23, 1992, according to Famous Birthdays, while her fiancé, Rucker, was born on May 13, 1966, and is 59 years old.
4. Deahl will be Darius Rucker's second wife
Darius and Emily have not shared when they will tie the knot, but the Wagon Wheel hitmaker hinted at nuptial plans during his appearance on the Today show on November 10, 2025. He said,
We're not gonna plan—we're just gonna get married and have a big party somewhere.
Darius Rucker's first wife was Beth Leonard from 2000 to 2020. They welcomed two children, including their daughter, Daniella and son Jack. The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman has another daughter, Carolyn, from his previous relationship with Elizabeth Ann Phillips.
5. Emily Deahl hails from South Carolina
Darius Rucker's fiancée, Emily Deahl, was born and raised in South Carolina. Most of her family still resides there. Rucker is also a South Carolinian from Charleston.
6. Deahl lives in London
Emily relocated to London, England, in early 2025. She revealed her UK move in a February YouTube vlog and called the place her favourite city so far. She had been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for about five years and praised the city for its sense of 'camaraderie among creatives.'
Deahl's fiancé, Darius, is also based in London. She often features the singer's two King Charles Cavaliers, Larry and Freddie, in her social media posts.
7. Emily is a lifestyle content creator
Deahl has built a large following across her social media platforms, where she shares varied content, including lifestyle posts, music-related videos, comedy, and storytelling clips. Her TikTok has over 467,000 followers with over 15.8 million likes as of November 2025.
On Instagram, she shares pictures and videos with her over 31,200 followers. In a 2023 interview with Canvas Rebel, she credited TikTok for helping in her creative journey.
It took me a long time to figure out who I wanted to be and what I wanted to say, and to be very honest, TikTok helped me with that. I've always felt comfortable being myself on that platform and turning every spur-of-the-moment idea into a piece of content that people can engage with in real time.
8. Deahl is a singer-songwriter
Emily describes herself as a pop singer from the South on her Spotify profile. Her music encompasses storytelling-focused pop with dark, theatrical ties.
Deahl's 2019 single Ew has over 118,000 YouTube views and over 1.6 million Spotify streams. She has also released original songs such as My Baby Hates Me, Bloody Love Song, Tarantino, Ohs, Bad Apples, and The Moon.
Emily released her first album, 'The Ice Cream Girl presents Ghost Stories', in 2020. The emerging pop star considers major artists like Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Elvis, and Jack White as her musical influences. She previously toured China.
9. Deahl initially pursued dance
Emily started dancing at the age of three. The TikTok star shared in her February 2024 interview with Bold Journey that her dream almost vanished due to illness, but she kept going.
When I was growing up, competitive dance was my entire life. All I wanted was to become the best dancer in the world. But I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that attacked my joints and heart at the age of 5. Against all of my doctor's wishes, I continued to dance.
Deahl relocated to Los Angeles at age 16 after high school for better dance opportunities. She later discovered she liked singing more and switched her focus to music by working with vocal coach Bob Garrett, who has also trained artists like Vanessa Hudgens, Elle Fanning, and Katy Perry.
10. Emily shops online
33-year-old Darius Rucker's fiancée shared in an April 2025 YouTube video that she primarily shops online. She usually searches for a description of what she needs on Google before making the order. Emily also revealed that she frequently shops at Revolve for fast shipping.
11. Deahl had a scary encounter with depression
Emily Deahl's journey in the entertainment industry has not been smooth sailing. She has opened up about experiencing constant rejections.
In her 2023 interview with Canvas Rebel, she revealed that her traumatic tour in China led to her losing all her money and moving back into her parents' house. After overcoming depression, she refocused her energy on making better music and moved to Nashville.
You can be good, but you can always get better. You can fail, but you can always get up. You can be told no over and over and over again, but you don't have to accept it as your reality.
Conclusion
At Emily Deahl's age of 33, she has built a brand from her passion for storytelling and music. Darius Rucker's soon-to-be new wife is far from a typical celebrity partner and continues to work on herself, as seen from her social media posts.
READ MORE: Who is Brent Faiyaz's wife? Uncovering the singer's love life
Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Brent Faiyaz's dating history. The Dead Man Walking hitmaker has never been married.
Faiyaz is also known to keep his relationships out of the spotlight. He was previously linked to supermodel Joan Smalls, Amber Oliver, and Nigerian singer Tems.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com