Comedian Josh Johnson's wife is not part of his life yet. The new host of The Daily Show is in a long-term relationship but has kept his girlfriend's identity private despite his high-profile career. While discussing his ideal date, Josh said on The Pivot Podcast:

I like people who like me; that's always been my policy. Like you like me, we going on a date!

Comedian Josh Johnson is not married and has yet to welcome any children.

The stand-up comedian has kept his eight-year relationship with Sally out of the spotlight.

Johnson met his girlfriend in New York, where he was working as a writer on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Josh Johnson's profile summary

Full name Josh Johnson Date of birth March 6, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Alexandria, Louisiana, United States Current residence New York, United States Education Centenary College of Louisiana (Lighting Design for Theatre) Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, television host, podcast host Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Josh Johnson's relationship with his long-term girlfriend

The Emmy-nominated writer has been dating his girlfriend for eight years. He gave a rare insight into their relationship during an October 2025 appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Their first date was supposed to be at a restaurant in New York, but he was late due to work commitments during his time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he worked as a writer.

The restaurant that we were supposed to go to was very full—like in a New York way... We went around the corner and got some pizza—that was an amazing date. Then we walked for quite a while just talking and just connected that way.

Little is known about Josh Johnson's partner, but the comedian previously mentioned he was dating someone called Sally. In a 2022 Ask Me Anything on Reddit, a user asked how he maintains a healthy relationship with his girlfriend, and he replied:

Giving the person you're with the benefit of the doubt and making your default belief that they have the best of intentions. It means you approach every argument like it's about the two of you wanting to get to a good place together rather than winning a fight or believing they did something to spite you.

Josh Johnson comes from a family of educators

The NCAACP award-winner was born and raised in Alexandria, Louisiana. His mother was a special education teacher and later transitioned into a career as a librarian after having brain surgery. His father was a teacher.

Johnson's parents separated when he was young. The stand-up comedian has described his upbringing as poor in his comedy shows.

What is Josh Johnson's background?

Johnson graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with a Lighting Design degree. His initial plan was to move to Chicago and pursue design work. While discussing why he switched careers to comedy, he told Wired in September 2024:

If you're going to do design, that can be freelance forever. Comedy can also be freelance forever, but I realised I was better at and more enthusiastic about comedy, and so I was like, 'You could be poor doing anything, so why not be poor at doing something that you're a little better at?'

Josh started performing in 2012 and joined The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as a writer in 2017. He also joined The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as a staff writer in 2017 and was named a correspondent in February 2024. The Comedy Central show promoted him to the rotating team of hosts in July 2025.

Johnson is also a celebrated stand-up comedian known for his observational humour. His 2025-2026 tour, The Flowers Tour, is underway with shows scheduled across the US and internationally.

While Sally has yet to become comedian Josh Johnson's wife, their serious long-term relationship seems to be going strong. The Daily Show host often jokes about marriage and kids in his stand-ups, but he has yet to publicly share if he wants to be a husband and a dad.

