Who is Jamie Lissow's wife? Meet his better half, Dr. Erika

Jamie Lissow's wife-to-be is Idaho-born family physician Dr. Erika Aragona. The pair met in early 2022 after the comedian's divorce from his first wife, Jessica, and their whirlwind romance blossomed into an engagement in early 2024.

I never expected to (marry again) or wanted to until I met my perfect match in Erika.

Dr. Erika Aragona and Jamie Lissow at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 29, 2024, in Pasadena (R). Photo: Michael S. Schwartz on Getty Images/@doctor_Erika_ on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jamie Lissow is engaged to be married to Dr. Erika, who he met in February 2022 when he went to her home city of Boise in Idaho to perform.

Dr. Erika is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Jamie Lissow's ex-wife, Jessica Lissow, welcomed three children during their 12-year marriage.

Erika Aragona's profile summary

Full name Dr. Erika V. Aragona Place of birth Boise, Idaho, United States Education University of Idaho (BA) A.T. Still University (DO, Medicine) Profession Family medical doctor, podcast host, lecturer Social media Instagram LinkedIn TikTok X (Twitter)

Jamie Lissow's wife-to-be is a certified family medical doctor

Dr. Erika studied a Bachelor of Arts in English and Literature at the University of Idaho from 2002 to 2006. She enrolled for medical school at Missouri-based A.T. Still University in 2007 to study Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 2011. She then did her family medicine residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.

The Idaho native is a lecturer on women's health at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, according to her LinkedIn. She received her certification from the American Board of Family Medicine in March 2025.

Jamie Lissow's fiancée has been a physician at Saltzer Health in Idaho since August 2023. She is also a physician consultant at The National Desk. Dr. Erika previously worked as a family physician at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Idaho.

Five facts about Jamie Lissow's fiancée, Dr. Erika Aragona. Photo: @doctor_erika_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Erika and Jamie have a podcast together

Jamie and Dr Erika established a podcast called Afraid to Ask in February 2024. Their content is a mix of comedy and candid discussions where the couple tackles all kinds of questions about things that people might hesitate to ask.

Dr. Erika and Jamie had a chance meeting

Jamie and Erika first met in February 2022 at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Idaho, where the doctor grew up. The stand-up comedian had a sold-out show at the theatre, and they became instant friends. Erika celebrated their third anniversary in February 2025 by returning to the venue, and she later shared on Instagram:

This place holds such a special place for me after meeting you here 3 years ago at the most random, chance encounter and having that turn into a friendship and ultimately marriage.

Jamie Lissow with Dr. Erika at a previous event. Photo: @doctor_erika_ (modified by author)

Jamie Lissow and Dr. Erika’s engagement

The comedian proposed to Dr. Erika in May 2024, and she said yes. While describing how he popped the questions, Lissow wrote on Instagram:

I pretended we were recording an episode of our podcast, Afraid to Ask, but it was all a ploy to ask her to marry me. I don't think I'll ever show anyone the video, I was nervous & mumbling and have almost no memory of the event.

Jamie Lissow and Dr. Erika during Thanksgiving in November 2024 (L). Photo: @doctor_erika_ (modified by author)

The Idaho-born doctor was also excited about the engagement. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her soon-to-be husband, with the caption:

To the love of my life and truly the best man I have ever met...Now that our engagement is official, I guess it is until the end of time…and I'd have it no other way than to be by your side for everything.

In a November 2024 X (Twitter) post, Jamie Lissow revealed that they will exchange vows on June 7, 2025. The couple often support each other with social media posts and by attending each other's events.

Jamie Lissow and Dr. Erika in New York in July 2024 (R). Photo: @doctor_erika_ (modified by author)

Erika has bonded with Jamie Lissow's kids

Jamie Lissow and his ex-wife, Jessica, welcomed three children, including sons Miles and Charles and daughter Briar Lissow. The kids often accompany their dad to his stand-up shows around the country.

The comedian's eldest son, Charles, is the athlete of the family and plays in the State Championships at the university. In a June 2024 Instagram post, Jamie appreciated Dr Erika for being good to his children.

Thank you, my fiancé Erika, for your unwavering love & support, for making me laugh more than I make you laugh & for accompanying me on my travels & being so welcoming to my kids, showing them why I love you so much.

Comedian Jamie Lissow with his three children. Photo: @iamjamielissow (modified by author)

Jamie was married to Jessica Lissow for over a decade

The comedian met his ex-wife Jessica Lissow in 2004 in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he had gone to perform at Kodiak Jacks, a venue owned by Jessica's family. The pair wed in 2009 and divorced over twelve years later in late 2021.

Details of Jessica and Jamie Lissow's divorce have not been made public. The exes share custody of their three children, who are being raised in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Jamie Lissow with his ex-wife, Jessica, and their children at Denali, Alaska, in July 2017 (R). Photo: @iamjamielissow (modified by author)

Jamie Lissow's wife-to-be, Dr Erika, is a new chapter in his love life, but she is proving to be more than his better half. She has become a regular at his shows while also working on her blossoming medical career.

