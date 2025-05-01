Who is Harrison Burton's wife? Meet Jenna Petty, his longtime partner

Harrison Burton's wife-to-be, Jenna Petty, is his forever Valentine, with a love story dating back to their teenage years. The NASCAR car racer proposed in March 2024 and has expressed excitement at being able to spend the rest of his life with his biggest supporter.

Through all the ups and downs, wins and losses, good days and bad, there has always been you...You are the best decision I've ever made!

Jenna Petty became Harrison Burton's girlfriend when they were high school teenagers, and he proposed over six years later in early 2024.

The couple will wed in the fall of 2025.

Jenna is a professional dancer and choreographer from North Carolina.

Jenna Petty's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Petty Jr. Date of birth March 29, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth North Carolina, United States Religion Christian Parents Jennifer Petty, Shohn Petty Education High Point University (BSBA) Cannon School Profession Dancer, choreographer Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Harrison Burton's wife-to-be was his high school sweetheart

Harrison was 16 when he met 15-year-old Jenna Petty in 2017 at North Carolina-based Cannon School. The pair took the relationship to the next level over six years later.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver proposed on March 26, 2024, at the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York City. He had taken Jenna to the Big Apple to celebrate her 22nd birthday. They jointly shared pictures from the big event, and Harrison wrote:

It has always been, and will always be, you.

Harrison and Jenna Petty's wedding plans

The young couple is ready to make their union official and has been counting down the days to their big day. They will say 'I Do' on October 1, 2025, at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. In April 2024, Jenna was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Anjolique Bridal Shop in Cornelius, North Carolina. Later, in November 2024, the pair uploaded a save-the-date video aboard the Montage Palmetto Bluff boat.

Jenna Petty is an HPU alumnus

After graduating from Cannon School in May 2020, Harrison Burton's fiancée enrolled at High Point University in North Carolina, where she was the captain of the college dance team. She was also part of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

Jenna graduated in December 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Entrepreneurship. The NASCAR racing driver celebrated her with the Instagram caption:

So proud of the way she juggled work and school these past 4 years and still made time to make everyone's life around her better, especially mine. I love you and am proud of you.

Jenna has supportive parents

Jenna Petty's parents, Jennifer and Shohn Petty, have been married since June 1999 and celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2024. The dancer is their only daughter.

After her graduation in December 2023, a proud Shohn wrote on Instagram, "The future is yours...I will always be right here wherever you want me." Jennifer also had nice things to say about their daughter during National Daughters Day in September 2024, writing:

Couldn't ask for a better person to be our daughter. Your beauty, intelligence, drive, love and character are a few things that make you amazing...You are someone we are very proud of, and always want you to have the best in everything.

Harrison Burton is close to Jenna Burton's parents

The NASCAR racer is now part of the Petty family's inner circle and often spends holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving with them. Shohn and Jennifer are also regular fixtures at his races. After their daughter's engagement in March 2024, Jenna's mother expressed her excitement with the Instagram caption:

And we couldn't be happier! We've enjoyed every minute of these two being together and look forward to making many more memories...We look forward to officially welcoming Harrison to the family. A perfect match for sure.

Jenna Petty works at her dad's dance studio

Jenna is a choreographer and instructor at Own Dance Productions – The Remix, a dance studio in Harrisburg, North Carolina. Her father, Shohn, established the studio to offer classes in classical ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, musical theatre, hip-hop, and tumbling.

Jenna has been dancing since she was a kid and has participated in several regional and national dance competitions. She has also taught dance at Endless Talent, Ultimate Dance Tour, and Revel Dance Convention.

Apart from dancing, Jenna has been the brand ambassador of the dancewear line Jo and Jax since 2019. She is also active in the Motor Racing Outreach program, a North Carolina-based religious NPO that supports the NASCAR crew.

Is Jenna Petty related to Richard Petty?

Jenna Petty and NASCAR legend Richard Petty are not related despite sharing the same last name and hailing from North Carolina. Richard was a stock car racing driver in the Winston Cup Series and the NASCAR Grand National Series between 1958 and 1992.

Why is Harrison Burton leaving Wood Brothers?

Burton left the Wood Brothers at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. He joined them in 2022 as a full-time driver in the No.21 Ford. Harrison struggled to perform in the point standings, but he won at Daytona International Speedway in August 2024.

The Wood Brothers replaced him with Josh Berry. Harrison Burton transitioned to the AM Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as driver for No. 25 Ford.

Are Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton related?

Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton are cousins. Jeb's father, Ward Burton, is the elder brother of Harrison's father, Jeff Burton. Ward and Jeff are retired NASCAR drivers, while Jeb and Harrison compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

From teenage sweethearts to a young couple, Harrison Burton's wife-to-be, Jenna Petty, brings calm to his fast-paced world in the NASCAR racing circuit. They are also progressing in their respective careers as they prepare to build a life together.

