Who is Lydia Ko’s husband? What to know about Jun Chung

Lydia Ko’s husband, Jun Chung, comes from a wealthy South Korean family. The pro golfer credits him for helping her improve, both on and off the golf course.

Through him, I was able to get a better perspective on life and differentiate that golf shouldn’t dictate how I see myself.

Key takeaways

Jun Chung is the youngest son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman and CEO, Chung Tae-young.

Lydia Ko asked Jun Chung to marry her with a golf-themed proposal.

Jun and Lydia Ko tied the knot in Seoul, Korea, where they were both born. They are currently based in the United States.

Jun Chung’s profile summary

Full name Jun Chung Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality Korean Religion Christian Marital status Married Wife Lydia Ko (2022 to date) Parents Ted Chung (father) Education Claremont McKenna College (Philosophy) Profession Chief of Staff at Amber Social media LinkedIn

Where did Lydia Ko meet her husband?

Lydia Ko and Jun Chung met before she won the Lotte Championship at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii, in April 2021. The couple has not revealed the particulars of their first meeting, but they started dating soon after.

The Olympic champion proposed to her boyfriend in the summer of 2022, and he said yes. Then, later proposed to her during their engagement photoshoot. While appearing on the ‘Hinni & Hally: Women with Game’ podcast in October 2022 Lydia revealed that she used golf balls to pop the question.

I proposed to him as well, and then he proposed to me. I was like, why is it that the guy has got to propose, so I did it very golf-like. I wrote on golf balls, 'Will you marry me?'

Jun Chung and Lydia Ko’s wedding

The New Zealand golf star tied the knot with Jun Chung on December 30, 2022, during a church ceremony at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. The event was attended by several of her fellow LPGA Tour players.

The bride wore a white lace wedding gown with a long train and veil. Lydia later uploaded pictures from the big day with the simple caption, ‘I do, indefinitely.’

In November 2024 during a press conference ahead of HSBC’s Women’s World Championship, the golfer shared that her marriage to Jun Chung helped her play better.

Now I enjoy playing nine holes on a Saturday during an off week, and my job has become more fun and enjoyable. Through him, I was able to get a better perspective on life and differentiate that golf shouldn’t dictate how I see myself. This is my job, and the results shouldn’t affect how I see myself and how I feel about myself off the golf course. I’ve got a lot to thank him for.

What does Lydia Ko’s husband, Jun Chung, do for a living?

Jun is based in San Francisco, California, where he works as the Chief of Staff at Amber. He joined the company in May 2023 as a Senior Business Development Manager before being promoted in May 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chung previously worked at Hyundai Cradle in Mountain View, California, as an Open Innovation Associate. He interned at Personetics in Tel Aviv, Israel, and INNOCEAN USA in Huntington Beach, California. Jun was also an intern at Hyundai Card in Seoul, South Korea.

Before joining the corporate industry, Jun Chung served in the military. He was a Sergeant in the Republic of Korea Air Force from 2016 to 2018.

Is Lydia Ko’s husband a billionaire?

Lydia Ko’s husband's net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million from his current job, according to Sportskeeda. He is an heir to the Hyundai fortune but has yet to take an active role in the family business.

The Chung family was ranked 17th on Asia’s Richest Families list by Forbes in 2017 with an estimated net worth of $14.8 billion. The Hyundai Group was founded in 1946 by Chung Ju-yung.

Jun’s father, Ted Chung, is the Vice Chairman and CEO of Hyundai Card, which is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The credit card company operates under the Hyundai Motor Group and has over 10 million primary card members.

Jun Chung’s education

Jun studied in Korea and the United States. He was a student at Seoul International School before enrolling at Califorbia-based Claremont McKenna College, from where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy.

Lydia Ko's husband, Jun Chung, has been her lucky charm since they started dating in 2021. She remains one of New Zealand’s best golfers on the LPGA Tour, with her husband by her side.

