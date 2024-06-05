Ryan Paevey's wife: Is he married? A look at his relationship and dating history

Ryan Paevey is widely recognized for portraying Nathan West on General Hospital. He also gained popularity for appearing in various Hallmark Channel films like Unleashing Mr Darcy and Marrying Mr Darcy. Is he married in real life? This article highlights all you need to know about Ryan Paevey's wife and his love life.

Ryan Paevey during the Christmas Con at Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California (L). Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Ryan Paevey's Hallmark Channel roles often portray him as the ideal romantic partner. Off the screen, his love life remains a closely guarded secret. He stopped posting about his personal life on social media after receiving negative comments.

Ryan Paevey's profile summary

Full name Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger Date of birth September 24, 1984 Age 39 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Torrance, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Indonesian-Dutch Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m.185 cm) Gender Male Parents Les Vlieger, Linda Paevey Siblings Kaitlyn (sister) Profession Model, actor, jewellery designer Years active 2011 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Ryan Paevey's wife?

The General Hospital star does not have a wife as of 2024 and has never tied the knot or been engaged. It does not appear he is dating anyone at the moment.

Ryan Paevey's dating history

The actor rarely talks about the women in his life but has been linked to several stars in show business. Below are some of Ryan Paevey's relationships and rumoured flings.

Top 5 facts about Hallmark Channel actor Ryan Paevey. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Jessa Hinton

Model and lifestyle blogger Jessa Hinton was rumoured to be Ryan Paevey's girlfriend from 2014 to 2015. They used to have sweet exchanges on social media, but they never explicitly confirmed or denied being together.

The internet is partly to blame for ruining their relationship. In February 2015, Ryan took to Instagram to call out social media users whose negative comments were affecting his personal life. The post read;

For the second time, a moment from my private life with someone I care about was removed from social media by bitterness. If you do not approve of my life or who I choose to surround myself with, kindly leave. I did not care for your presence, and I will not mourn your absence.

Jessa Hinton during the Grand Opening of Everbowl at the W Hollywood in California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Kirsten Storms

Ryan and actress Kirsten Storms worked together on the General Hospital TV series from 2013 to 2018. They had strong chemistry on and off the screen, which led to speculation of a budding romance. The two co-stars never dated because Kirsten was married to Brandon Barash during their time on the ABC soap opera.

Actress Kirsten Storms and Ryan Paevey during the Disney & ABC Television Group's TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Davis (modified by author)

Jocelyn Hudon

Paevey and Canadian actress Jocelyn Hudon starred together in 'From Friend to Fiancé'. They were rumoured to be dating because of their on-screen chemistry as each other's love interests. The two never confirmed or denied the rumour.

Jocelyn Hudon during her visit to Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Cindy Busby

There were speculations that Ryan Paevey and Cindy Busby married after their appearance on Unleashing Mr Darcy (2016) and its second instalment, Marrying Mr Darcy (2018). In the two Hallmark Channel films, Paevey portrayed Donovan Darcy, while Cindy played his love interest, Elizabeth Scott.

Busby was dating producer Christopher Boyd at the time. They tied the knot in December 2020 after about four years of dating.

Actress Cindy Busby during her visit to Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Linda Leslie

There were speculations that Linda Leslie was Ryan Paevey's wife, but it turned out to be false. The American makeup artist has been married to Canadian actor Dominic Zamprogna since November 2009. They currently have three daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana, and Adeline Pauline.

Dominic worked with Paevey on the ABC series General Hospital. He has been on the show since 2009, playing Dante Falconeri.

Why Ryan Paevey has never been married

Paevey's workaholic nature has prevented him from focusing on a relationship. While talking to Renee Bargh from Extra, he revealed that his dating life is non-existent, adding that he could not even care for a pet.

I'm missing 50% of that equation, but I'll keep you posted. I'm a workaholic. I don't even have a dog. I have a thriving houseplant.

The Unleashing Mr Darcy star previously planned to become a family in his 30s. In his interview with SheKnows in 2014, he said,

I'm committed to growing and improving professionally, taking risks, learning, giving back. And personally, I'd love to take some strides towards starting a family.

Ryan Paevey during RomaDrama Live! at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Ryan Paevey's ideal woman

Paevey told Hallmark Channel during the promotion of Unleashing Mr Darcy in 2016 that his ideal woman should have Elizabeth qualities. Elizabeth is Ryan's love interest in the film and is portrayed by actress Cindy Busby.

I like Elizabeth; I'd like to meet an Elizabeth...Brains and a sense of humour, I think, trump everything else. Gotta be able to laugh because I'm a goofy guy sometimes.

While appearing on Hearts of Stars, the actor revealed his first crush was actress Amy Jo Johnson. He also likes brunettes and had crushes on Jessica Biel, Kate Beckinsale, and Evangelin.

First would probably be Amy Jo Johnson, Pink Power Ranger. Come on! That was the first. That was back in the day. And, fun fact: I ended up doing a movie with another Pink Power Ranger, Aaron Cahill

Ryan Paevey during the 40th Anniversary of the Soap Opera Digest at The Argyle in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

FAQs

Ryan Paevey remains one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors while keeping his personal life a mystery. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Hallmark star;

Is Ryan Paevey gay?

No, the Hallmark actor is not gay. While he has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship, he usually talks about his ideal woman and female celebrity crushes.

Is Ryan Paevey married to Cindy Busby?

Ryan Paevey is not married to Cindy Busby. The actress tied the knot with producer Chris Boyd in December 2020.

Does Ryan Paevey have a child?

The Hallmark actor does not have a child. He previously talked about his desire to start a family but is currently preoccupied with his demanding work schedule.

Ryan Paevey during his visit to Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Ryan Paevey's wife is not part of the actor's life at the moment, but he continues to be an on-screen prince charming in Hallmark romance films. He is also focused on his work as a silversmith in his jewellery company, Fortunate Wanderer.

