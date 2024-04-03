Milo Manheim is an upcoming Hollywood actor and singer, best known for his role as Zed in the Disney Channel original film Zombies and its sequels. He is also known for being the son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar. This article highlights all you need to know about Milo Manheim's girlfriend, rumoured relationships, and his dating history.

Milo Manheim during the ELLE Hollywood Rising presented by Polo Ralph Lauren (L). Photo: Phillip Faraone/Araya Doheny (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Milo's career in entertainment began when he was young. He has since become a familiar face among Disney fans. Apart from acting and singing, he can also dance. He previously appeared in the 27th season of DWTS, where he finished second.

Milo Manheim's profile summary

Full name Milo Jacob Manheim Date of birth March 6, 2001 Age 23 years in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Currently single Parents Actress Camryn Manheim (mother), Model Jeffrey Brezovar (father) Profession Actor Years active 2009 to date Known for Starring in the Ghost Whisperer and Disney's Zombies Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Is Milo Manheim single?

The Disney star has not been linked to anyone lately. He appears to be single and focused on his acting career. Most of his Instagram posts are work-related.

Milo Manheim's dating history

The Prom Pact actor has been linked to various celebrities, most of whom are his co-stars. Here is a look at Milo Manheim's relationships.

Meg Donnelly

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly during the screening of Zombies 2 at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Milo and his Zombies co-star Meg Donnelly were rumoured to be dating when the Disney film came out in 2018. The two met while auditioning for a role in the Disney franchise and have been inseparable ever since.

Milo wished Donnelly a happy 19th birthday in 2019 with an Instagram picture of them hugging with the caption:

My Babyyy 19!!! You already know how lucky I am to have you in my life. Every day I'm so grateful we had to do 5000 chem reads for zombies cuz there is nobody else I could've imagined going on this crazy adventure with - shmoo ❤️

While appearing on SweetyHigh with host Taylor Audette in February 2020, the two stars revealed they will be together forever outside the Zombies set. Later, in July 2020, Milo uploaded a series of pictures of them together and said he loved Meg to the moon and back.

I know I've said it a million times...but there is nobody I would've rather gone on this crazy ride with. I love you to the moon and back. A&Z forever, you already know - Shmoo

Despite their close relationship, Donnelly and Manheim are just friends and have never dated beyond their onscreen characters in Zombies. Milo called her his best friend and family in an interview with Screen Rant. Donnelly's boyfriend is actor Noah Zulfikar, who is known for his roles in The Launch and The Next Step.

Peyton Elizabeth

Peyton Elizabeth and Milo Manheim during the Zombies 3 Los Angeles premiere at Barker Hangar. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Milo and actress Peyton Elizabeth starred together in the Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha MD and later in the film Prom Pact. The co-stars sparked dating rumours in May 2022 when they posted photos of themselves cuddling on their respective Instagram pages.

Elizabeth has never confirmed or denied the dating rumours. In April 2023, Milo took to TikTok to let his fans know he was single.

What's up y'all, it's Milo here. I'm here to address some rumours. A lot of you guys have been wondering if I'm dating anybody, and I'm here to set that straight. I am dating somebody, and that person is your mom! No, but I'm not dating anybody.

In a previous interview with J-14, Manheim opened up about the incredible chemistry he shares with Peyton on set.

It would be not smart then to keep casting us in stuff together if we didn't [have chemistry]. But I had such an amazing time working with her. She really is so smart. I can't stress that enough... She's an incredible actress. I've learned so much from her, and she is funny as heck.

Holiday Kriegel

Milo Manheim and Holiday Kriegel during the World Premiere of Incredibles 2 in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Actress Holiday Kriegel was rumoured to be dating Manheim in 2018 after they walked the Incredibles 2 red carpet together in July of that year. However, in October 2018, Milo told ET he was single and 'ready to go'. His DWTS dance partner, Witney Carson, said she was trying to set him up with someone closer to his age and who was available.

Milo Manheim's celebrity crush

Milo revealed in a PopSugar Crush Q&A that his first celebrity crush was singer and actress Selena Gomez. He met her when he was around nine years old.

Selena Gomez, hands down, no need to think about it. She's still my celebrity crush...And I feel like if you ask anybody that's met me one time, they would tell you that it's Selena Gomez. I mean, my whole high school definitely knows that it was Selena Gomez. I made that very clear. Selena, I love you.

When asked about his ideal first date, the Zombies star said he likes to know a person before they can enjoy each other's company on later dates.

Call me boring but I think a nice dinner and then getting ice cream after and catching a view is a good first date. On your first date, you've got to get to know the person; that's the most important thing.

Milo Manheim during the 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the Disney star.

Are Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly together?

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are still best friends but have never dated. They have starred together in the Disney Zombies franchise, including the animated series Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Who is Milo Manheim dating?

The actor has not been linked to anyone lately. He is probably single or good at keeping his personal life private.

How did Milo Manheim get famous?

The actor gained fame after being cast to play Zed in the Zombies franchise on Disney. He was discovered by casting director Amber Horn, who appreciated his performance in the Rent musical as Roger. The director connected him to the audition for Zombies, and he was booked as the male lead.

Milo Manheim speaking during the TCA Paramount+ School Spirits Panel at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Milo Manheim's girlfriend rumours continue to be the subject of public curiosity. He has not expressly admitted to dating anyone in the past, but he usually becomes friends with most of his co-stars.

