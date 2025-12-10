Who is Ron Taft? 11 facts about Lesley Ann Warren's husband

Lesley Ann Warren's husband, Ron Taft, is a renowned graphic designer and creative director with over five decades of experience in the advertising industry. He met the Cinderella actress in the early 1990s, and they have been inseparable ever since. On their 22nd anniversary, she wrote:

I love you so much, the most romantic man in the whole world, my heart, my husband!

Key takeaways

Ron Taft is the second husband of actress Lesley Ann Warren, and they have been married since 2000.

He is an award-winning graphic designer and advertising executive.

Ron started as a musician and had a brief acting career in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ron Taft's profile summary

Full name Ronald Taft Date of birth November 25, 1947 Age 78 years old (as of December 2025) Spouse Lesley Ann Warren (2000 to date) Sharon Robeson (1971) Education Berklee College of Music (composition) Profession Graphic designer, executive creative director, actor, musician Social media LinkedIn

11 facts about Lesley Ann Warren's husband, Ron Taft

Lesley Ann Warren was in several short-lived relationships and one marriage before Ron Taft came into her life. She was married to film producer Jon Peters from 1967 to 1975 and dated choreographer Jeffrey Hornaday from 1977 to 1985. Learn about Lesley's spouse of over two decades from these 11 facts:

1. Met Lesley Warren at a hair salon

Lesley Warren and Ron Taft crossed paths in 1991 at a hair salon. The actress shared in her October 2019 interview with Closer Weekly that it was love at first sight, and she gave him her number.

The couple exchanged vows nine years later on January 16, 2000. When asked how the marriage to Ron was different from her first marriage to producer Jon Peters, Lesley said:

It couldn't be more diametrically opposed. I am not who I was when I got married at 20, and there's so much that I don't want in my life anymore that that marriage encapsulated. It's utterly different, and I worked on having this for a long time.

2. Stepfather of Christopher Peters

Ron and Lesley do not have any kids together, but the actress is a mother of one. She welcomed Christopher Peters on September 23, 1968, during her marriage to Jon Peters.

Christopher was 31 years old when Ron married his mother. He followed in his parents' footsteps as a Hollywood actor, writer, and producer.

3. Taft was married to Sharon Robeson

Ron Taft's first wife was Sharon Robeson, who does not have a public profile. They tied the knot on October 29, 1971, according to his IMDb, but it is unclear when they called it quits.

4. Has built an expansive advertising and graphic design career

Ron Taft has been in the advertising industry for over five decades. He describes himself as a multi-disciplinary brand innovation and media arts strategist, creative director, and designer. Ron creates brand identities, product launches, branded events, and promotional campaigns.

Taft has worked with clients in various industries, including luxury, entertainment, fashion, automotive, technology, and apparel. His top clients include Sony Pictures, The Emmys, HBO, United Recording, Guitar Centre, NASA, Ferrari, Nike, Hästens, Leo Schachter Diamonds, and Microsoft.

His top collaborations feature major celebrities like Garry Shandling, David Copperfield, Amy Andersson, and several Grammy-winning artists. Taft previously served as an Executive Vice President and Creative Director at the IPG company, Dailey Interactive.

5. Taft owns an advertising agency

Ron established the Ron Taft Brand Innovation & Media Arts in 2008. He serves as the company's President and Chief Creative Officer.

6. Ron Taft is a multi-award winner

Lesley Warren's husband won two Emmys for Columbia TriStar Television and created two artist award-winning Grammy campaigns. He has also received 32 Graphis Awards and numerous international awards for his contribution to visual communication.

7. Taft is a talented singer

Ron developed a passion for music and fine art as a child. His mother worked in art and loved singing and dancing. He told Graphis in January 2025 that he played the guitar in high school and was part of several bands in his hometown.

Taft studied composition at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He chose not to pursue music professionally and switched his college major to fine arts with specialisation in painting, sculpture, photography, and design.

I wound up seeking a career in advertising, where I felt I could celebrate all facets of my creativity—including music—in a single, all-encompassing vocation. I discovered early on how the fundamental precepts of music were homogeneous with those of the visual and performing arts, which enabled me to adapt easily to their respective disciplines.

8. He served in the military

Ron Taft joined the US Army after high school at the height of the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He joined the 7th Army Band, which became his military occupational speciality, and the GI Bill helped pay his college tuition.

9. Ron Taft is a former actor

Lesley Ann Warren's husband appeared in films and TV shows in the 1970s and the 1980s. One of his first major roles was as Frank Evans in the 1970 comedy horror Night of the Witches. Other Ron Taft's movies and shows per IMDb include:

Project Year Role Days of Our Lives 1992 George Tobias Future Zone 1990 Dugan Future Force 1989 COPS officer Crime Killer 1987 Jim Cia Agent Simon & Simon 1984 Bailiff The Incredible Hulk 1979 Man Blood and Lace 1971 Walter

10. Taft is a philanthropist

Ron is often involved in music-related philanthropy. He has served on the boards of the Quincy Jones Musiq Consortium and Mr Holland's Opus Foundations, whose mission is to promote music to young people.

The advertising executive has also done outreach campaigns for NAMM, the NARAS Foundation, Kidspace Children's Museum, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and his alma mater, Berklee College of Music, according to his LinkedIn profile.

11. Taft lives in Los Angeles

Ron Taft and his wife, Lesley Anne Warren, are longtime residents of the San Fernando Valley. The Victor Victoria actress, who grew up in New York City, told Patch in 2011 that she had lived in Sherman Oaks for over 30 years and loved the area.

I love the peaceful quality of the neighbourhood--I feel like I'm on vacation when I'm here... I love that living here, I am close to the studios and so many of my work locations. I can just drive over the hill easily to get to the Westside or the beach. This is the most idyllic place to live.

Conclusion

Ron Taft is known for being Lesley Ann Warren's husband, but he has incomparable off-camera achievements with his lifelong passion for fine arts. The couple is still going strong after 25 years of low-key marriage.

