Who is Erwin Bach? Meet Tina Turner's husband and longtime partner of 37 years

Tina Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, is a German music executive who stood by her for nearly four decades. The late singer knew she had found the one when they crossed paths in the mid-1980s. In the 2021 documentary, 'Tina', she described her initial impression of him as:

He was so different. So laid-back. So comfortable. So unpretentious.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening and Cocktail Reception on April 30, 2015, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Erwin Bach held high-ranking executive positions at EMI Germany and EMI Recorded Music Switzerland.

Turner and Erwin lived a private life in Switzerland from the mid-1990s until the singer's death in 2023.

Erwin is dating American widow Christina de Labouchere, whom he met about a year after losing Tina Turner.

Erwin Bach's profile summary

Full name Erwin Bach Date of birth January 24, 1956 Age 69 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany Current residence Switzerland Wife Tina Turner (2013 to 2023) Profession Music producer

Erwin Bach is a successful former music executive

Bach spent several years as divisional managing director at EMI Germany and later as managing director at EMI Recorded Music Switzerland before EMI broke up in 2012. Some of the artists he has worked with include Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, Queen, Radiohead, David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz, and Pink Floyd.

Tina Turner's spouse was an executive producer on her 2021 HBO documentary Tina. After spending over four decades in the entertainment industry, Erwin Bach's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Five facts about Tina Turner's husband, Erwin Bach. Photo: Daniele Venturelli on Getty Images (modified by author)

Tina Turner fell in love with Erwin Bach at first sight

The Proud Mary hitmaker met Erwin in 1985 at a German airport when he came to pick her up. He was a 30-year-old music executive working with EMI, and the singer was 46. Turner told Oprah Winfrey in an August 2013 interview that she was smitten by his pretty face.

It was like saying, 'Where did he come from?' He was really that good-looking. My heart went bu-bum. It means that a soul has met. My hands were shaking.

Erwin shared in the 2021 HBO documentary Tina that he did not have an instant connection because he was working. He later flew from Germany to Nashville after finding out that she was interested in him. Once Erwin Bach fell in love with Tina Turner, he never fell out of it, per his own admission in the documentary.

It's love. It's something we both have for each other. I always refer to it as an electrical charge. I still have it... I still have that feeling. It's in my heart. I feel very warm about this.

Tina Turner with Erwin Bach during her 50th birthday celebration in November 1989, London. Photo: Dave Hogan (modified by author)

Erwin Bach proposed twice to Tina Turner

Bach asked Turner to marry him on her 50th birthday in 1989, but the singer told Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that she was not ready for another marriage. He also told Oprah that he wanted to show Tina his commitment. She accepted the second proposal.

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 at a star-studded ceremony in Switzerland after 27 years of dating. Turner was 73, and Erwin was 57. In her 2020 memoir, Happiness Becomes You, Tina shared that Erwin was never intimidated by her success and called their union "my one true marriage."

We grant each other freedom and space to be individuals at the same time we are a couple... He shows me that true love doesn't require the dimming of my light so that he can shine. On the contrary, we are the light of each other's lives.

Erwin was Tina Turner's second husband. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was married to Ike Turner from 1962 to 1978, but he was physically and emotionally abusive. Ike helped launch Tina's career, and they formed the iconic duo Ike & Tina Turner Revue. He passed away in 2007 at the age of 76.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach at the Hockenheim race track in Germany on July 31, 1999. Photo: Kay Nietfeld (modified by author)

Erwin Bach was a stepfather to Tina's children

Tina Turner's husband, who is now 69 years old, does not have biological children, but the singer was a mother of four. She had two biological sons, Craig Raymond Turner and Ronnie Turner, and adopted Ike's sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner.

Erwin helped Tina cope with the grief of losing her two biological sons. Craig died in 2018 after taking his own life, while Ronnie passed away in 2022 after battling colon cancer.

Erwin Bach donated his kidney to Tina Turner

Tina Turner battled many illnesses, and Erwin always supported her. She was diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1978 and suffered a stroke in 2013.

In 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and had a successful surgery. In her 2018 memoir My Love Story, she wrote that she had difficulty keeping her "medical catastrophes" straight.

Turner's kidneys failed due to her uncontrolled high blood pressure, which made her consider ending her life, per her memoir. Erwin was a match and donated his kidney in April 2017. The singer continued to battle complications until her death on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the opening night of 'Tina' the musical at Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018, in London. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson (modified by author)

Erwin Bach is allegedly in a new relationship

Bach seems to have found love again with American widow Christina de Labouchere. In late November 2025, they were spotted shopping in Milan, Italy, but Erwin still had his wedding ring on, according to the Daily Mail.

Erwin reportedly met Christina about a year after Tina Turner's death. In an August 2025 interview with Switzerland-based Blick, he revealed that he was grateful for the new love and "can be happy again." Christina was previously married to French aristocrat Pierre de Labouchere.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff (modified by author)

Where does Erwin Bach live now?

The German music executive is still based on the shore of Lake Zurich, Switzerland. Erwin and Tina Turner purchased their 260,000-square-foot waterfront estate in late 2021 for an estimated $76 million.

The couple relocated to Switzerland in the mid-1990s and got Swiss citizenship in 2013. They rented a home in Küsnacht near Zurich for many years due to non-citizen restrictions on Swiss property ownership.

Who inherited Tina Turner's money?

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was estimated to be worth $250 million at the time of her death in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The particulars of her Will were not made public, but she reportedly settled her estate in 2021 amid poor health.

Turner's estate is believed to have been inherited by her husband, Erwin Bach, and her two sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. Her daughter-in-law, Afida Turner, who was married to Ronnie, is also believed to be in the Will.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach at the German Media Prize ceremony on February 13, 2005. Photo: Peter Bischoff (modified by author)

Conclusion

Erwin Bach changed Tina's perception of marriage after her troubled relationship with Ike Turner. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll considered him her one true love who provided stability and peace until her final breath. Tina Turner's husband is now focusing on his new happiness with Christina.

