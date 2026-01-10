Chloe Sims' biography and net worth: Facts every TOWIE fan should know

Chloe Sims began appearing in ITVBe's The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2011. However, she announced her departure from the reality series in July 2022, describing her 11-year tenure as a "whirlwind" that changed her life forever. Her Instagram post read:

I am forever grateful to ITV and Lime Pictures for the life-changing opportunity to star on TOWIE for so many years. I will carry the love and support from my fans into the next chapter of my life.

Chloe Sims at the Sayers Club in 2024 (L). The Instagram star at Vue West End in 2018 (R). Photo: Rachpoot, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

At the time of Chloe's departure from TOWIE , she was the longest-serving cast member of the show.

, she was the of the show. In 2022, she appeared as a guest contestant on ITV2's music competition series Celebrity Karaoke Club .

. Sims had been in a 7-year relationship with her baby daddy , Matthew Green, before they split in 2012.

, Matthew Green, before they split in 2012. As of 2025, she has spent over $135,000 on various cosmetic procedures, including a BBL, breast augmentations and dental work.

Chloe Sims' profile summary

Full name Chloe Linda Daisy Margaret Sims Date of birth 2 November 1981 Age 44 years old (2025) Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Marital status Single Children 1 Father Tony Sims Half-siblings 3 Profession Television personality, internet sensation Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Chloe Sims is a native of Newbury Park, Ilford

Chloe (44 as of 2025) was born on 2 November 1981 in London. She was fostered for 10 years after her mother abandoned her when she was a toddler. Sims later moved in with her dad, Tony Sims, and his wife.

In a 2022 exclusive chat with Closer magazine, she shared insights into her "tumultuous childhood", revealing:

I do not have any memories of my birth mom because she walked out when I was three years old. I think it was because of her age; she was only 19 when she had me.

Chloe went on to claim that her estranged mother only tried to reach out to her after she found fame on TV.

She emailed me a few years after I first started on TOWIE, but I ignored her because it was 27 years too late. I have no desire to reconnect with her, as I find it strange that she waited so long to speak to her own child.

Social media personality Chloe Sims. Photo: @chloesims on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her father, Tony Sims, is a boxing trainer

Tony is the head coach at the Matchroom Elite Boxing Gym in Essex. He has trained notable boxers, including Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, Ted Cheeseman, Kevin Mitchell and Lee Purdy.

According to Sims' Instagram bio, he was inducted into the British Hall of Fame in 2019. During a 2020 appearance on the Boxing Life Stories podcast, Tony revealed that he was "born to be a trainer".

I was not born to be a fighter; I could not punch.

Chloe Sims has a strained relationship with her half-sisters

Through her dad, Chloe has three half-siblings: television personalities Demi, Frankie, and Charlie Sims. They all previously appeared in TOWIE. However, as of 2025, Frankie and Demi are not on talking terms with Chloe.

The trio fell out in 2023 during the filming of the House of Sims reality show. A source told The Sun in late 2025 that the reason behind the feud was Chloe's closeness with Charlie's fiancée, Georgia Shults.

Demi and Frankie felt replaced by Georgia. On the other hand, Chloe felt they were "evil users".

Nonetheless, Charlie and Chloe maintain a close relationship.

Reality TV star Chloe Sims. Photo: @chloesims (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She was romantically linked with Lionel Richie's son

Chloe was in an on-off relationship with her TOWIE co-star Elliot Wright from mid-2024 to early 2015. She has also been romantically linked with Pete Wicks, Abz Love, and Mario Falcone. In 2024, Sims shut down rumours that she was dating Miles Richie while speaking with MailOnline, per the Daily Mail.

Miles is fun and lovely, but I am single.

Chloe Sims had her only child when she was 22

Sims' daughter, Madison Green, was born on 23 April 2005. At the time, Chloe struggled financially and had to work several odd jobs, including pole dancing, to raise her child as a single mother. In 2025, the TV personality took to Instagram to commemorate her 20th birthday via a post that read:

Happy birthday, Maddie. You are my greatest blessing, my biggest pride, and my whole heart.

Madison occasionally made appearances on TOWIE, but her mom pulled her from the series to shield her from the scrutiny of television and social media. Sims' daughter was diagnosed with ADHD and autism when she was 7.

Madison Green (L). Tony Sims (R). Photo: @chloesims, @tonysims_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sims appeared in TOWIE for over a decade

Chloe joined the cast of TOWIE in 2011 and appeared in over 300 episodes before her departure in 2022. In 2018, she starred in the fifth series of Celebs Go Dating. From 2018 to 2020, Sims appeared as a guest on Gemma Collins: Diva. She launched her family's own reality TV series, House of Sims, on OnlyFans TV in 2023.

Beyond television, Chloe is a high-profile influencer with 1.2 million Instagram followers as of 28 December 2025. She has worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Huda Beauty.

Chloe Sims' net worth is reportedly in the millions

According to Closer magazine, Sims has an estimated net worth of over $1 million. Her wealth has grown significantly through a combination of lucrative reality TV contracts, high-value brand deals and sales from her autobiography.

Frankie Sims, Demi Sims, Chloe Sims, Charlie Sims and Georgia Shults (L-R) at a 2022 OnlyFans tea party. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

In July 2025, Chloe gave her fans a tour of her newly bought, Los Angeles-based "dream apartment" on YouTube. The posh pad features stylish wooden floorboards and an open-plan kitchen. She described her move to the US as "permanent".

Wrapping up

Chloe Sims gained notoriety for starring in The Only Way Is Essex from 2011 to 2022. In addition, she is known for her appearances in House of Sims, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebs Go Dating.

READ MORE: Meet Georgia Kousoulou: TOWIE star and Tommy Mallet's wife

As Briefly.co.za published, Georgia is a television personality, podcaster, and author, balancing her career with motherhood. Her father is a successful property developer of Greek heritage.

Georgia Kousoulou and her husband, Tommy, became acquainted on the television show TOWIE around 2014. They began a romantic relationship that has stood the test of time.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News