Meet Kiana Carroll, the international model Tom Schwartz is dating

Kiana Carroll is an American fashion model who gained wider public attention as the girlfriend of Bravo TV personality Tom Schwartz. He publicly expressed his affection for her at BravoCon 2025:

She’s the love of my life. She’s amazing.

Kiana Carroll and her boyfriend, Tom Schwartz. Photo: @kkianac, @twschwa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Tom Schwartz’s girlfriend is a fashion model who has worked with several brands and appeared in magazines such as Vanity Teen and Glamour.

who has worked with several brands and appeared in magazines such as Vanity Teen and Glamour. She is of Puerto Rican-American descent and identifies as Latina with Hispanic heritage.

Her relationship with Tom Schwartz became public in November 2025 through Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Kiana Carroll Date of birth 28 October 1998 Age 27 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Florida, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tom Schwartz Profession International fashion model Social media Instagram

Kiana Carroll is 16 years younger than Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is in a relationship with Kiana Carroll. She is 27 years old and 16 years younger than the Bravo star. She was born on 28 October 1998 in Florida, United States, and is of Puerto Rican-American descent, identifying as Latina with Hispanic heritage.

In late October, while celebrating his own birthday, Schwartz shared an Instagram Stories photo of Carroll covering her face during her 27th birthday celebration. He captioned the post as reported by Reality Blurb:

Happy birthday, Kiana Carroll.

Facts about Kiana Carroll. Photo: @kkianac on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The reality star confirmed their relationship in 2025

Tom Schwartz first hinted that he was dating model Kiana Carroll during an appearance on Lala Kent’s podcast, Untraditionally Lala, in October 2025. Although he did not mention her name at the time, the pair publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in November 2025.

At the Peaks and Valleys panel during BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, he referred to Carroll as “the love of my life.” He later told PEOPLE he did not intend to say it publicly, explaining:

I wasn’t supposed to say that out loud. It came out wrong. I do love her… And shoutout to Kiana, but I didn’t mean to say that. I just felt like I shouldn’t have said it on stage. I don’t want to scare her away.

Tom Schwartz shared a Valentine’s Day post for her in 2026

In February 2026, Bravo reported that Tom Schwartz’s new girlfriend, Kiana Carroll, made headlines when she shared a Valentine’s Day post declaring her love for him. She captioned the selfie:

I [Love] MY BF.

The television personality later reposted the snap on Instagram with his own caption, simply writing:

My Valentine.

Kiana Carroll at the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Her boyfriend was previously married to Katie Maloney

From 2016 to 2022, Tom Schwartz was married to Vanderpump Rules castmate Katie Maloney. The couple were married for six years before divorcing in 2022. In April 2025, Us Weekly reported that the former couple reunited for the premiere episode of Schwartz’s podcast, Detox Retox. He was quoted by Us Weekly as saying:

I’m so happy to see her happy. I’ll always cherish the time we had together. Truly one of the most unique experiences two people could share.

She is an international model with a growing social media following

Kiana Carroll works as a model and is featured on the website of The Industry Model Management. She is also signed with KLA Management and represented by agencies in Los Angeles, New York, Madrid, and other cities. Through these partnerships, she has worked with brands such as Staud, Marc Fisher, and Quay Australia.

In 2025, Carroll appeared in publications including Glamour, Vulkan, and Vanity Teen. She has also built a social media following of more than 10,000. While discussing her modelling journey on Tom Schwartz’s podcast, she explained:

[It’s] a lot of rejection. The rejection can tear you down. Luckily, I think I have pretty thick skin…My career was a little bit of a slow burn. I did book that first job, but I wasn’t booking great jobs for the first couple of years.

Tom Schwartz at the Javits Centre in New York City on October 15, 2022. Photo: Scott Gries/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Tom Schwartz previously operated a cocktail bar

Tom Schwartz previously operated a cocktail bar with co-star Tom Sandoval in Franklin Village called Schwartz & Sandy’s. The bar operated for two years before closing operations in December 2024.

The Vanderpump Rules stars reportedly reached that conclusion following financial challenges and Sandoval’s now-infamous cheating scandal with castmate Rachel Leviss. Schwartz told PEOPLE in November 2024:

Deciding to close was one of the hardest decisions we’ve made. We agonised over it for quite some time because we truly believe it’s a great bar, still ripe with potential. Unfortunately, the current climate for this business is pretty rough. Recovering from all the negativity post-scandal wasn’t easy, and the slimmer margins post-COVID made it even harder to bounce back.

Kiana Carroll walks in an Alice + Olivia fashion show at the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Kiana and her brother are best friends

Kiana often posts pictures of her brother, Michael Carrol, on social media. On 10 November 2020 she posted a picture with a birthday caption for him on Instagram:

Happy birthday to my FAVORITE person in the whole wide world. I love you!

Kiana Carroll and her brother Michael when they were children. Photos: @kkianac (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is Schwartz in love with? The television personality is reportedly in a relationship with Kiana Carroll.

The television personality is reportedly in a relationship with Kiana Carroll. Who is Tom Schwartz’s wife? He is not currently married but was previously married to Vanderpump Rules castmate Katie Maloney.

He is not currently married but was previously married to castmate Katie Maloney. Who is Tom Schwartz dating? The reality TV star is currently dating model Kiana Carroll.

The reality TV star is currently dating model Kiana Carroll. What is Kiana Carroll’s ethnicity? She is of Puerto Rican‑American descent and identifies as Latina with Hispanic heritage.

Conclusion

While Kiana Carroll and Tom Schwartz’s relationship has made her popular, she is also building a name for herself. Her career is rooted in international modelling and a growing social media presence.

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