Who is Jarrett Allen's wife? Everything about Jordyn January

Jarrett Allen’s wife, Jordyn January, is a registered nurse. She gained internet attention through her long-term romantic relationship with NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers player Jarrett Allen. The couple officially married in a lavish ceremony in 2025.

NBA player Jarrett Allen with his wife, Jordyn January. Photo: @_bigjayy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jarrett and January began dating during their collegiate years at the University of Texas around 2016.

at the University of Texas around 2016. Big Jay proposed on a beach in 2023 , and two years later, married the woman he proudly describes as his best friend.

, and two years later, married the woman he proudly describes as his best friend. January and Allen said “I do” in 2025 in a ceremony that became widely discussed in the sporting world, largely due to their choice of wedding song.

Profile summary

Full name Jarrett Allen Nickname Big Jay Date of birth April 21, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Parents Leonard and Cheryl Allen Siblings Leonard Allen (older brother) Marital status Married Partner Jordyn January Education Round Rock, St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, University of Texas NBA draft 2017 (1st round, 22nd overall pick) Team Cleveland Cavaliers Profession National Basketball Association player Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram

Jarrett Allen's wife and the NBA player met in college

Jordyn January has been an important figure in Jarrett's life for over a decade. The two met during their collegiate years at the University of Texas around 2016 and soon began dating. Their relationship became public in 2017 when Jarrett shared an Instagram post featuring Jordyn with the caption:

“Happy One Year @Jorjan34! It's been one year since we started dating, and I wouldn't change a moment. Love You.

While Allen’s social media mainly features basketball content, he occasionally shares moments with Jordyn, posting affectionate messages during special occasions such as Valentine’s Day and birthdays.

Facts about Jordyn January. Photo: @_bigjayy_ on Instagam (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jordyn and Jarrett have maintained a relatively private relationship, avoiding the public spotlight often associated with high-profile NBA couples. Fans were pleasantly surprised when Allen proposed in 2023. Photos shared online showed him proposing on a beach, surrounded by scenic ocean views.

According to Parade, Jarrett and Jordyn married in Austin, Texas, in July 2025. The ceremony attracted attention online after a video of the couple’s first dance went viral. Their choice of song, We’re All in This Together, from the movie High School Musical, resonated strongly with fans.

Jarrett Allen's wife, Jordyn January. Photo: @_bigjayy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jordyn January is a registered nurse

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend is a registered nurse specialising in paediatrics. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Concordia University Texas in 2020.

Now based in Austin, Texas, she is widely recognised as Jarrett Allen’s wife. She also served as a student volunteer at Dell Children's Medical Centre of Central Texas from May 2018 to December 2018, where she gained experience in the Emergency Department as a nurse assistant.

Her listed professional skills include medical-surgical clinical work, obstetrics clinical training, and pediatric clinical practice.

January prefers to keep a low profile online

Despite her husband’s celebrity status, Jordyn January maintains a private lifestyle. She has over a thousand Instagram followers, and her account remains private, limiting interactions to approved followers.

Her bio offers a glimpse into her outlook, describing herself as blessed rather than merely lucky.

The NBA player has approximately 278,000 Instagram followers due to his basketball career. Through his posts, fans occasionally catch glimpses of Jordyn, as Allen regularly expresses appreciation and affection for his wife.

Jarrett Allen at Mortgage Matchup Centre on January 30, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Kelsey Grant

Source: Getty Images

Jordyn’s husband does not crave the spotlight

Allen is known for avoiding unnecessary attention despite playing for one of the NBA’s most prominent teams. In an interview with The Players’ Tribune, Big Jay spoke about his attitude toward fame:

It’s funny, sometimes I get asked questions like, ‘Man, does it ever bother you that you don’t really get any hype? You kind of stay under the radar.’ But that’s been my whole life. I’m fine with it. I love it. All I care about is that my teammates look at me every day in practice and they know…He’s not that guy. But he’s THAT DUDE. That’s good enough for me.

Jarrett Allen and his wife have a massive height difference

Jordyn January’s height has not been publicly disclosed, but photos of the couple reveal a noticeable height difference. According to ESPN, Allen’s 6-foot-9 frame makes January appear significantly shorter beside him.

The couple’s height difference has also provided lighthearted entertainment for fans. One commenter under Allen’s proposal post on Instagram joked:

Bro is as tall as her on his knees.

Jarrett Allen and his wife, Jordyn January, on their wedding day. Photo: @_bigjayy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Did Jarrett Allen get married? The NBA star married his college sweetheart, Jordyn January, in 2025.

The NBA star married his college sweetheart, Jordyn January, in 2025. Is Jared Allen still married? Retired NFL player Jared Allen has been married to his wife, Amy Jackson, since 2010.

Retired NFL player Jared Allen has been married to his wife, Amy Jackson, since 2010. What does Grayson Allen's wife do? Grayson Allen’s wife, Morgan Reid, is a retired professional soccer player.

Grayson Allen’s wife, Morgan Reid, is a retired professional soccer player. Are any of the Cavs married? Several Cleveland Cavaliers players, including Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr., and Kevin Love, are married.

Conclusion

Jarrett Allen’s wife, Jordyn January, has played a significant role in his personal and professional journey. Although newly married, the couple’s relationship spans over a decade, reflecting a lasting and admired love story.

READ MORE: Who is Valerie Guiliani? All about T.J. McConnell's wife

As Briefly.co.za published, T.J. McConnell's wife, Valerie Guiliani, does not like the spotlight, but she is the reason why the Indiana Pacers point guard strives to be better on and off the basketball court.

Source: Briefly News