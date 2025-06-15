Who is Valerie Guiliani? All about T.J. McConnell's wife

T.J. McConnell's wife, Valerie Guiliani, does not like the spotlight, but she is the reason why the Indiana Pacers point guard strives to be better on and off the basketball court. The couple met in kindergarten and married in 2017 when T.J. was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

I will forever be the luckiest guy on earth with you by my side!

Key takeaways

T.J. McConnell and his wife, Valerie Guiliani, grew up in the same neighbourhood in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Valerie keeps a low profile online, with a private Instagram account that has around 1,500 followers.

The couple welcomed two sons.

Valerie Guiliani's profile summary

Full name Valerie Guiliani McConnell Date of birth July 8 Place of birth Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, United States Husband T.J. McConnell (2017 to date) Children Two sons, including Trace Social media Instagram

Valerie Guiliani and T.J. McConnell were childhood friends

T.J. was Valerie's neighbour on Critchfield Drive in Bridgeville, a borough southwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The pair started dating as teenagers at Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville and have been inseparable ever since.

During Valerie's birthday on July 8, 2015, the Indiana Pacers' point guard celebrated her with the Instagram caption:

Happy birthday to the girl that makes me want to be better every day and makes me the happiest guy on earth waking up everyday knowing I have you. You deserve the world, Jally... I love you more than anything, babe, and I will forever be the luckiest guy on earth with you by my side!

T.J. McConnell married Valerie in 2017

The NBA point guard proposed to Valerie on August 26, 2016. He shared the engagement ring on his Instagram with the caption:

Tonight, I had the pleasure of asking my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me. I love you more than anything, Jally.

Valerie Guiliani and T.J. McConnell exchanged vows on September 9, 2017, at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh/Meadows Racetrack in Pennsylvania. The wedding was attended by several of T.J.'s teammates from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for four seasons from 2015 to 2019. Former NBA shooting forward Nik Stauskas took to Instagram to congratulate the couple, writing:

Congratulations to two of my favorite people in the world getting married today! Absolutely love you guys and thank you for letting me be a part of your special day!

Valerie and T.J. are doting parents of two

McConnell announced on September 9, 2020, that he was expecting his first child with Valerie while celebrating their third anniversary. He wrote on Instagram:

First off, Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful, kind, sweetest person I know. These last 3 years have been the best of my life. I can't wait to continue to do life with you. I love you so much — You're going to be the best mom ever.

The couple's first son, Trace, was born on January 8, 2021. The McConnells became a family of four with the arrival of their second son in September 2023.

Valerie made T.J. change his hairstyle

McConnell used to keep a buzz cut, but Valerie was not impressed by it. During their interview with NBC Philadelphia in June 2017, Guiliani said he made her then-fiancé change his hairstyle, and T.J. chimed in, saying he had no choice but to do it. He has since kept the short haircut.

I think I said, 'You will not walk down the aisle with a buzzcut. It's just not happening.' I think he thought he wouldn't look handsome with his hair, and he looks so handsome with it.

Tyrese Haliburton considers Val to be T.J.'s lucky charm on the court

T.J.'s Indiana Pacers teammate, point guard Tyrese Haliburton, thinks Valerie should always be on the sidelines to make him dominate on the court with game-winning NBA records. During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, McConnell's impressive play in Game 6 was instrumental in helping the Pacers win 120-98 against the Milwaukee Bucks and proceed to the next round.

McConnell came off the bench to score 20 points, nine assists, and four steals in 23 minutes. At the post-game press conference, Tyrese gave a shoutout to his partner, Valerie, saying:

I knew he was gonna respond because his wife Val, was here. I always tell him that he plays better when Valerie is present. He was a little down after Game 5. He didn't perform how he wanted to. After the game I just told him, 'Hey we're gonna go home. Val is gonna be at the game and you're gonna be better.' And it happened, so shoutout Val!

T.J. proved he belongs in the NBA

After going undrafted in 2015, T.J. secured a spot with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played for the 76ers for four seasons before joining the Indiana Pacers in 2019. McConnell has been a reliable point guard known for his efficiency and playmaking.

In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, with an impressive 51.9% field goal percentage. His career averages reflect his consistency, with 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

In August 2024, the Pacers gave him a four-year contract extension worth $44.8 million with an average salary of $11.2 million. Spotrac estimates his career earnings as of 2025 to be over $45 million.

T.J. McConnell's wife, Valerie Guiliani, continues to cheer him from the sidelines. The couple strives to keep their personal life private and is raising their two sons out of the spotlight.

