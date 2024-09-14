Highest-scoring NBA game record: Top 10 games with the most points ever
The NBA has produced iconic moments that will remain in the memories of many fans and enthusiasts for years. Among them are the highest-scoring NBA games, which displayed incredible numbers on the scoreboard.
What is the highest score in an NBA game? The 1993 clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons recorded the most points in NBA history. The Pistons also set the record for the most points scored by a team in an NBA game.
Highest-scoring NBA games
NBA's offensive rate has increased over the years because of numerous factors, such as the high skill level and athleticism of the players, as per Forbes.
Current players, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, score more three-pointers than the previous generations, but most of the highest-scoring games are from decades ago, as listed here.
|Game
|Total Points
|Cincinnati Royals 165-151 San Diego Rockets
|316
|Philadelphia Warriors 169-147 New York Knicks
|316
|Washington Wizards 158-159 Houston Rockets
|317
|New Jersey Nets 157-161 Phoenix Suns
|318
|Denver Nuggets 163-155 San Antonio Spurs
|318
|Denver Nuggets 158-162 Golden State Warriors
|320
|Atlanta Hawks 161-168 Chicago Bulls
|329
|San Antonio Spurs 171-166 Milwaukee Bucks
|337
|Sacramento Kings 176 – Los Angeles Clippers 175
|351
|Denver Nuggets 184-186 Detroit Pistons
|370
Veteran NBA centre Earl Cureton, who played 34 minutes for the Pistons in the history-breaking game against the Nuggets in 1983, reflected on a memorable night. He told the NY Times,
One thing I remember is that there were no rebounds. Every time I'd come down the floor, all I could see was the ball going in. I was just running end to end with the ball going through the net.
Some of these NBA games have shaped the history of the sport. Each team had a combination of the best athletes, managers and coaches, and they inked their names in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Explore fascinating facts about the matches and teams with the most points in an NBA game during the regular season.
10. Cincinnati Royals 165-151 San Diego Rockets (316 points)
- Date: 12 March 1970
- Venue: Cincinnati Gardens
- Highest scorer: Elvin Hayes (40 points)
- Overtime: 0
Legendary power forward Elvin Hayes nearly led the Rockets to a comeback after they lost the first and second quarters. They won the third and fourth quarters, but the Royals held on to their lead.
9. Philadelphia Warriors 169-147 New York Knicks (316 points)
- Date: 2 March 1962
- Venue: Hershey Sports Arena
- Highest scorer: Wilt Chamberlain (100 points)
- Overtime: 0
The Warriors dominated the New York Knicks in the game, thanks to Wilt Chamberlain's brilliance. The legend scored 100 points, becoming the highest-scoring NBA player in a game, as per Fox Sports.
The other 316-point game saw the Phoenix Suns defeat the Denver Nuggets 173-143 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on 10 November 1990.
8. Washington Wizards 158-159 Houston Rockets (317 points)
- Date: 30 October 2019
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Highest scorer: James Harden (59 points)
- Overtime: 0
NBA star James Harden made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Rockets a narrow win over the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington.
7. New Jersey Nets 157-161 Phoenix Suns (318 points)
- Date: 7 December 2009
- Venue: Continental Airlines Arena
- Highest scorer: Steve Nash (42 points)
- Overtime: 2
The 2009 thriller recorded the seventh most points in NBA history, as Steve Nash stole the show with his magnificent numbers for the Suns. Nash nailed a three-pointer to tie the game seconds before regulation before scoring nine in the second overtime.
6. Denver Nuggets 163-155 San Antonio Spurs (318 points)
- Date: 11 January 1984
- Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
- Highest scorer: Kiki Vandeweghe (50 points)
- Overtime: 0
The Nuggets-Spurs game is the second-highest-scoring non-overtime game in NBA history. Kiki Vandeweghe inspired the historic Denver Nuggets team with 50 points, followed by George Gervin (38) of the Spurs.
5. Denver Nuggets 158-162 Golden State Warriors (320 points)
- Date: 2 November 1990
- Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
- Highest scorer: Chris Mullin (38 points)
- Overtime: 0
The GS Warriors and the Nuggets produced the highest-scoring game in regulation, per the Analyst. Former Warriors star Chris Mullin scored 38, one ahead of Orlando Woolridge of the Nuggets.
4. Atlanta Hawks 161-168 Chicago Bulls (329 points)
- Date: 1 March 2019
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Highest scorer: Trae Young (49 points)
- Overtime: 4
Chicago Bulls needed four overtimes to the Atlanta Hawks in an entertaining game and the fourth highest-scoring NBA game in regulation. Trae Young of the Hawks topped the scoring chart ahead of Zach LaVine (47) of the Bulls.
3. San Antonio Spurs 171-166 Milwaukee Bucks (337 points)
- Date: 6 March 1982
- Venue: HemisFair Arena
- Highest scorer: George Gervin (50 points)
- Overtime: 3
The mouthwatering clash went to three overtime, with George Gervin and Mike Mitchell inspiring the Spurs to a crucial victory. Mitchell bagged 45 points in the game.
2. Sacramento Kings 176-175 Los Angeles Clipppers (351)
- Date: 24 February 2023
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Highest scorer: Malik Monk (45 points)
- Overtime: 2
The Kings and the Clippers displayed an offensive show for the ages in the second-highest-scoring NBA game. The teams needed double overtime to square out, as reserve Malik Monk and DeAaron (42) led the Kings to a slight win.
1. Denver Nuggets 184-186 Detroit Pistons (370 points)
- Date: 13 December 1983
- Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
- Highest scorer: Kiki Vandeweghe (51 points)
- Overtime: 3
The record-breaking game saw four players score over 40 points, lifting the energy in the stadium. Isiah Thomas (47) and John Long (41) inspired the Pistons to victory, while Kiki Vandeweghe led the scoring, followed by his teammate Alex English (47).
Frequently asked questions
The level of competition in the NBA continues to increase as teams get stronger, led by some of the best NBA coaches. However, the record for the highest-scoring game in NBA history remains untouched for over four decades.
- Has any NBA team scored 200 points? No team has reached the 200 mark in the regular season. The most a team has scored is 186, achieved by the Detroit Pistons in 1983.
- Has there ever been a 200-point NBA All-Star game? Yes. The Eastern All-Stars became the first NBA team in the All-Star game to surpass the 200 mark after defeating the West 211-186 on 19 February 2024. The Western All-Stars also set a new record for the most points by a losing team (186), as per Dario AS.
- What is the biggest blowout in NBA history? The highest scoring margin in the NBA was the Memphis Grizzlies' victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on 3 December 3, 2021. The Grizzles won 152-79, with a margin of 73.
- What is the highest-scoring run in NBA history? The Dallas Mavericks recorded a 30-0 run in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 2 December 2023, the longest in NBA history.
The 1993 Nuggets-Pistons thriller remains the highest-scoring NBA game, with a combined 370 points. Fans and enthusiasts have been keen to see which team will break the record for four decades.
