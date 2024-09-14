Highest-scoring NBA game record: Top 10 games with the most points ever

Global site navigation

by  Helix Odhiambo 6 min read

The NBA has produced iconic moments that will remain in the memories of many fans and enthusiasts for years. Among them are the highest-scoring NBA games, which displayed incredible numbers on the scoreboard.

Most points in NBA history
Harrison Barnes (L) of the Sacramento Kings, Danny Schaye (C) of the Denver Nuggets, and George Gervin (R) of the SA Spurs. Photo: Rich Clarkson, Harry How, Focus on Sport (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

What is the highest score in an NBA game? The 1993 clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons recorded the most points in NBA history. The Pistons also set the record for the most points scored by a team in an NBA game.

Highest-scoring NBA games

NBA's offensive rate has increased over the years because of numerous factors, such as the high skill level and athleticism of the players, as per Forbes.

Current players, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, score more three-pointers than the previous generations, but most of the highest-scoring games are from decades ago, as listed here.

GameTotal Points
Cincinnati Royals 165-151 San Diego Rockets316
Philadelphia Warriors 169-147 New York Knicks316
Washington Wizards 158-159 Houston Rockets317
New Jersey Nets 157-161 Phoenix Suns318
Denver Nuggets 163-155 San Antonio Spurs318
Denver Nuggets 158-162 Golden State Warriors320
Atlanta Hawks 161-168 Chicago Bulls329
San Antonio Spurs 171-166 Milwaukee Bucks337
Sacramento Kings 176 – Los Angeles Clippers 175351
Denver Nuggets 184-186 Detroit Pistons370

Veteran NBA centre Earl Cureton, who played 34 minutes for the Pistons in the history-breaking game against the Nuggets in 1983, reflected on a memorable night. He told the NY Times,

One thing I remember is that there were no rebounds. Every time I'd come down the floor, all I could see was the ball going in. I was just running end to end with the ball going through the net.

Some of these NBA games have shaped the history of the sport. Each team had a combination of the best athletes, managers and coaches, and they inked their names in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Explore fascinating facts about the matches and teams with the most points in an NBA game during the regular season.

10. Cincinnati Royals 165-151 San Diego Rockets (316 points)

What is the highest score in a NBA game?
Johnny Green (L) of the Cincinnati Royals in action during the 1970s. Elvin Hayes (No.11) vs a Seattle SuperSonics player. Photo: Walter Iooss Jr., Focus on Sport (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 12 March 1970
  • Venue: Cincinnati Gardens
  • Highest scorer: Elvin Hayes (40 points)
  • Overtime: 0

Legendary power forward Elvin Hayes nearly led the Rockets to a comeback after they lost the first and second quarters. They won the third and fourth quarters, but the Royals held on to their lead.

9. Philadelphia Warriors 169-147 New York Knicks (316 points)

Most points in an NBA game
Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain (No.13) leaps to score against the New York Knicks on 4 March 1962. On the left is him, shielded by the Knicks players. Photo: Ernest Sisto (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 2 March 1962
  • Venue: Hershey Sports Arena
  • Highest scorer: Wilt Chamberlain (100 points)
  • Overtime: 0

The Warriors dominated the New York Knicks in the game, thanks to Wilt Chamberlain's brilliance. The legend scored 100 points, becoming the highest-scoring NBA player in a game, as per Fox Sports.

The other 316-point game saw the Phoenix Suns defeat the Denver Nuggets 173-143 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on 10 November 1990.

8. Washington Wizards 158-159 Houston Rockets (317 points)

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets
Bradley Beal (L) of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against PJ Tucker (C) and Eric Gordon (R) of the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on 30 October 2019. Photo: Scott Taetsch
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 30 October 2019
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
  • Highest scorer: James Harden (59 points)
  • Overtime: 0

NBA star James Harden made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Rockets a narrow win over the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington.

7. New Jersey Nets 157-161 Phoenix Suns (318 points)

What is the biggest blowout in NBA history?
Grant Hill (L), Goran Dragic (C), and Steve Nash (R) of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after scoring in an NBA game. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 7 December 2009
  • Venue: Continental Airlines Arena
  • Highest scorer: Steve Nash (42 points)
  • Overtime: 2

The 2009 thriller recorded the seventh most points in NBA history, as Steve Nash stole the show with his magnificent numbers for the Suns. Nash nailed a three-pointer to tie the game seconds before regulation before scoring nine in the second overtime.

6. Denver Nuggets 163-155 San Antonio Spurs (318 points)

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
John Lucas (No.15) of the San Antonio Spurs passes the ball around Denver Nuggets players at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver. Photo: Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 11 January 1984
  • Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
  • Highest scorer: Kiki Vandeweghe (50 points)
  • Overtime: 0

The Nuggets-Spurs game is the second-highest-scoring non-overtime game in NBA history. Kiki Vandeweghe inspired the historic Denver Nuggets team with 50 points, followed by George Gervin (38) of the Spurs.

5. Denver Nuggets 158-162 Golden State Warriors (320 points)

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
Tim Hardaway (R) of the Golden State Warriors shields the ball from a Denver Nuggets player. On the left is Nuggets point guard Michael Adams. Photo: Tim de Frisco (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 2 November 1990
  • Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
  • Highest scorer: Chris Mullin (38 points)
  • Overtime: 0

The GS Warriors and the Nuggets produced the highest-scoring game in regulation, per the Analyst. Former Warriors star Chris Mullin scored 38, one ahead of Orlando Woolridge of the Nuggets.

4. Atlanta Hawks 161-168 Chicago Bulls (329 points)

Highest-scoring NBA game in regulation
Trae Young (No.11) of the Atlanta Hawks attempts a shot while guarded by Lauri Markkanen (No.24) of the Chicago Bulls. Photo: Dylan Buell
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 1 March 2019
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Highest scorer: Trae Young (49 points)
  • Overtime: 4

Chicago Bulls needed four overtimes to the Atlanta Hawks in an entertaining game and the fourth highest-scoring NBA game in regulation. Trae Young of the Hawks topped the scoring chart ahead of Zach LaVine (47) of the Bulls.

3. San Antonio Spurs 171-166 Milwaukee Bucks (337 points)

George Gervin
George Gervin of the San Antonio Spurs runs with the ball during their NBA playoff game in 1982. Photo: Andy Hayt
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 6 March 1982
  • Venue: HemisFair Arena
  • Highest scorer: George Gervin (50 points)
  • Overtime: 3

The mouthwatering clash went to three overtime, with George Gervin and Mike Mitchell inspiring the Spurs to a crucial victory. Mitchell bagged 45 points in the game.

2. Sacramento Kings 176-175 Los Angeles Clipppers (351)

Second highest-scoring NBA game
Malik Monk (C) of the Sacramento Kings scores on a running jumper between Paul George (L) and Russell Westbrook (R) of the LA Clippers on 24 February 2023 in LA, California. Photo: Harry H
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 24 February 2023
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Highest scorer: Malik Monk (45 points)
  • Overtime: 2

The Kings and the Clippers displayed an offensive show for the ages in the second-highest-scoring NBA game. The teams needed double overtime to square out, as reserve Malik Monk and DeAaron (42) led the Kings to a slight win.

1. Denver Nuggets 184-186 Detroit Pistons (370 points)

Highest score in an NBA game
Dan Issel (No.44) of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas. On the right is Danny Schaye (No.34) of the Nuggets during their 1993 clash. Rich Clarkson (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 13 December 1983
  • Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
  • Highest scorer: Kiki Vandeweghe (51 points)
  • Overtime: 3

The record-breaking game saw four players score over 40 points, lifting the energy in the stadium. Isiah Thomas (47) and John Long (41) inspired the Pistons to victory, while Kiki Vandeweghe led the scoring, followed by his teammate Alex English (47).

Frequently asked questions

The level of competition in the NBA continues to increase as teams get stronger, led by some of the best NBA coaches. However, the record for the highest-scoring game in NBA history remains untouched for over four decades.

  • Has any NBA team scored 200 points? No team has reached the 200 mark in the regular season. The most a team has scored is 186, achieved by the Detroit Pistons in 1983.
  • Has there ever been a 200-point NBA All-Star game? Yes. The Eastern All-Stars became the first NBA team in the All-Star game to surpass the 200 mark after defeating the West 211-186 on 19 February 2024. The Western All-Stars also set a new record for the most points by a losing team (186), as per Dario AS.
  • What is the biggest blowout in NBA history? The highest scoring margin in the NBA was the Memphis Grizzlies' victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on 3 December 3, 2021. The Grizzles won 152-79, with a margin of 73.
  • What is the highest-scoring run in NBA history? The Dallas Mavericks recorded a 30-0 run in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 2 December 2023, the longest in NBA history.

The 1993 Nuggets-Pistons thriller remains the highest-scoring NBA game, with a combined 370 points. Fans and enthusiasts have been keen to see which team will break the record for four decades.

