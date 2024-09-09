Top NFL coaches fired in 2024: Who is out and why they were let go

The 2024 NFL season has seen a massive shake-up, with several high-profile coaches dismissed. As the NFL coaching changes unfold, let us examine which NFL coaches were fired in 2024 and why they were dismissed.

The last Black Monday brought a wave of top NFL coaches fired in 2024, reshaping numerous franchises. Nonetheless, some clubs will fall short of expectations this NFL season.

Top NFL coaches fired in 2024

Coach Team Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons Ron Rivera Washington Commanders Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks Bill Belichick New England Patriots

Even though the season has started, certain clubs might see adjustments. However, teams make most personnel changes in the offseason. Here are the adjustments that have already occurred:

1. Arthur Smith

Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date of birth: May 27, 1982

May 27, 1982 Year hired: January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021 Win record: 21-30 (3 seasons with Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith was among the top NFL coaches fired in 2024. In January, Falcons owner Arthur Blank quickly fired Smith after three successive 7-10 seasons in which Atlanta failed to make the playoffs.

Why was Arthur Smith fired?

Throughout Smith's tenure, the Falcons were inconsistent. Atlanta never won more than two games in a row under Smith, and his final two seasons included at least a three-game losing streak. ESPN quotes him as saying:

"Consistency, right? That's the biggest challenge from week to week. For us to take the next step, we have to do that. Be consistent and play with the same focus and energy going into the last week."

And much of it is related to quarterback play. Despite Atlanta utilizing first-round picks on WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, and RB Bijan Robinson in consecutive drafts, Smith never figured out how to put the ball in the hands of his offensive playmakers.

2. Ron Rivera

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

Date of birth: January 7, 1962

January 7, 1962 Year hired: January 1, 2020

January 1, 2020 Win record: 26-40-1 (4 seasons with Washington Commanders)

Ron Rivera's tenure with the Washington Commanders suddenly ended on Black Monday, following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Rivera guided the club to a playoff appearance in 2020. But the postseason has remained out of reach ever since.

Why was Ron Rivera fired?

With high expectations, Washington opened the 2023 season but dropped its final eight games. It finished with a 4-13 record.

Despite his past success with the Carolina Panthers, the Commanders struggled to maintain consistency under his leadership, prompting his resignation. Rivera's firing is part of a larger pattern of NFL firings in 2024, in which struggling coaches are quickly removed.

3. Mike Vrabel

Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Date of birth: August 14, 1975

August 14, 1975 Year hired: January 20, 2018

January 20, 2018 Win record: 56-48 (6 seasons with Tennessee Titans)

Mike Vrabel was another well-known NFL coach sacked in 2024. The Tennessee Titans chose to break ways with Vrabel, who had been with the organization for six seasons.

Why was he fired?

According to the , poor communication, misconstrued words, and misunderstandings all contributed to his unexpected firing. The announcement came shortly after the regular season ended. His firing news was unexpected since he had a great record with the club.

Mike Vrabel's record at the Tennessee Titans

Vrabel went 56-48 in six seasons, including 2-3 in the playoffs, reaching the AFC championship game in his second season and receiving NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. He also went 13-21 the previous two seasons, losing 18 of his last 24 games. Strunk stated that:

"The Titans would benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

Vrabel was fired by the Titans on January 9, 2024, after going 6-11 in the 2023-24 season. On March 15, 2024, the Cleveland Browns hired him as their coaching and personnel consultant.

4. Pete Carroll

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

Date of birth: September 15, 1951

September 15, 1951 Year hired: January 8, 2010

January 8, 2010 Win record: 137-89-1 (14 seasons with Seattle Seahawks)

Pete Carroll's 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks ended in January 2024, which surprised many. Carroll's departure was noteworthy because he had previously led Seattle to a Super Bowl win.

However, his dismissal was caused by the Seahawks' recent troubles and failure to advance far in the playoffs. Carroll's departure highlights the unpredictability of NFL coaching changes, in which even long-time coaches are not immune to being fired.

5. Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date of birth: April 16, 1952

April 16, 1952 Year hired: 2000

2000 Win record: 266–121 (24 seasons with New England Patriots)

In January 2024, Bill Belichick's resignation from the New England Patriots made headlines across the NFL coaching scene. After 24 seasons with the Patriots, Bill Belichick left the team.

According to CBS News, both parties "spent a good time meeting and discussing how each wanted to proceed." Finally, good discussions ended in a consensual resolution that left both parties satisfied and at rest.

The New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft felt it was time to move on from Belichick. He stated the current results simply were not good enough:

"What has gone on the last three to four years isn't what we want. We have the responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability."

What is Black Monday in the NFL?

Black Monday refers to the first Monday after the NFL regular season ends, traditionally a day when numerous head coaches and front office members are let go. It is a big day in the NFL calendar, with a slew of firings as teams prepare for the offseason and start looking for new leaders.

Black Monday emerged in the late 1990s and became popular in 1998, as Deseret News states, especially after several coaching changes were announced on the same day.

Which NFL coaches are in trouble?

As we look ahead, numerous coaches are under pressure. All have demonstrated potential but must generate stronger performance to maintain their jobs. Here are some of the NFL coaches that could be fired this season:

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys during warmups before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024, in Texas.

McCarthy has had a good regular-season record with the Cowboys, but his teams have struggled in the postseason. In his four seasons, the Cowboys have had one playoff win and have never advanced past the divisional round.

Despite being the No. 2 seed in 2024, they were eliminated with a 48-32 loss. McCarthy was given another shot by owner Jerry Jones, but if the Cowboys do not make a long playoff run this season, he is said to be in trouble.

Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh of the New York Jets during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jets owner Woody Johnson intimated that Saleh must perform this season, especially given the team's offensive struggles. Saleh has an 18-33 record, and while his defence has been effective, the Jets' offence has underperformed.

The hope is that a completely fit Aaron Rodgers can help turn things around. If not, Saleh may find himself back on the market as a defensive coordinator.

Dennis Allen

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 10, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.

Although Allen strengthened the Saints' defence, he has struggled as head coach. He has a 16-18 record over the last two seasons and has struggled to capitalize on the NFC South's weakness. With division competitors improving, if the Saints do not develop, the team may part ways with Allen, bringing the Sean Payton era to an end.

Frequently asked questions

The offseason is frequently viewed as a period of hope by NFL teams and fans alike. Each team adds new players to its roster, works to stay healthy, and strives to chart a course for improvement as the new season begins. Here are some crucial questions supporters want to have answered:

What NFL coaches got fired recently? Coaches like Arthur Smith, Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick were recently dismissed before the start of the 2024 season.

Coaches like Arthur Smith, Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick were recently dismissed before the start of the 2024 season. Who is currently the youngest NFL coach? Seahawks' Mike Macdonald is the new youngest head coach in the NFL, having been born on June 26, 1987.

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald is the new youngest head coach in the NFL, having been born on June 26, 1987. Who is currently the oldest coach in the NFL? Andy Reid (aged 66 as of September) is the oldest active coach, born on March 19, 1958.

The NFL coaches fired in 2024 highlight a period of great upheaval and change. Their exits show the severe scrutiny and high expectations placed on the head coaches.

