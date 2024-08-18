NBA mascot salary: Which ones earn the most in 2024?

The NBA is renowned for more than just its lavish array of superstars, as its economic and entertainment impact cannot be overemphasised. The NBA mascot salary proves a solid case for the economic points. The sort of skill and talent displayed by this group have helped some of them earn big paydays.

Rocky the Mountain Lion, Harry the Hawk, Hugo the Hornet. Photo: @ManuPallaresNBA, @seankeane, @CLTure on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Mascots are often the unsung heroes in most sporting events. They motivate their favourite teams behind the scenes, on the sidelines, while bringing energy and entertainment to millions of fans. Although they may not readily come to mind regarding six-figure salaries, the average NBA mascot's yearly salary is commendable.

NBA mascot's salary list

The average NBA mascot's salary per year is about $60,000, translating into around $5,000 monthly. However, some team mascots make several thousands of dollars upwards of that.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Understanding our methodology and the principles governing our ranking processes is essential. We used data from the NBA and other publicly available information. Below is a list of some of the highest-paid mascots in the industry.

S/N Mascot's name Annual salary 1 Rocky the Mountain Lion $625,000 2 Harry the Hawk $600,000 3 Benny the Bull $400,000 4 Go the Gorilla $200,000 5 Hugo the Hornet $100,000

Rocky the Mountain Lion

Rocky the Mountain Lion. Photo: @NBASPBot, @mymixtapez on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Annual salary $625,000 Team Denver Nuggets Debut year 1990

This Denver Nuggets mascot's salary has been the talk of the town in recent years. According to the Mascot Hall of Fame, the energetic entertainer with a three-foot-long tail has become a crowd favourite at the Ball Arena, cheering his team and trolling opposing teams.

Rocky the Mountain Lion's salary is an impressive $625,000 annually. He is known for his unbelievable acrobatic skills, dance performances, and engaging routines. This highest-paid mascot ranks high among others and is not restricted to funny acts on the sides.

Harry the Hawk

Harry the Hawk. Photo: @atlharrythehawk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Annual salary $600,000 Team Atlanta Hawks Debut year 1986

The Atlanta Hawks mascot's salary is a close second, at a whopping $600,000 annually. Harry is renowned for his smooth dances and engaging acts with fans during play. He also plays a significant part in the Hawks' charitable programs.

According to Sportskeeda, Harry's debut appearance was in 1986 and has become an unmistakable part of the team's identity. His Instagram following of over 18,000 followers proves his beloved status among fans of all ages.

Benny the Bull

Benny the Bull. Photo: @bennythebull on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Annual salary $400,000 Team Chicago Bulls Debut year 1960s

This legend is the long-serving mascot of the Chicago Bulls and has thrilled generations of fans since the 1960s. According to the NBA, Benny charms his audience with various performances, including acrobatic flips and dunking tricks.

One iconic moment was when he made Beyonce dance in front of Jay-Z, to the crowd's delight. Aside from his duties on the courtside, Benny the Bull participates in charitable events and public appearances in the United Center.

Go the Gorilla

Go the Gorilla posed with a fan and a ball. Photo: @empirecat, @FCArizona on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Annual salary $200,000 Team Phoenix Suns Debut year 1980

Phoenix's Sun's slapstick star earns $200,000 annually. He did not start as a mascot; he was simply a singing telegram dressed in a gorilla suit to grace the team's match. The fans fell in love with the act, and the story of Go the Gorilla was born.

As Sports Mascot Fandom published, he is the indisputable king of slapstick humour coupled with high-flying dunks. He climbs stadium stairs and dunks while connecting with fans. He is in the Mascot Hall of Fame, a prestigious tribute to excelling sports mascots.

Hugo the Hornet

Hugo the Hornet. Photo: @hugothehornet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Annual salary $100,000 Team Charlotte Hornets Debut year 1988

Hugo the Hornet is next on the list of highest-paid NBA mascots. He earns an impressive annual salary of $100,000 and is renowned for his remarkable dunking mastery and acrobatic flips.

His skills have earned him awards such as the NBA Best Mascot Awards and the NBA Mascot Slam Dunk Championships. According to the National Basketball Association, he debuted in 1988 and was designed by Cheryl Henson, the daughter of the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson.

Hugo has an alter ego known as Super Hugo. This one is known for daredevil stunts and dunks that energise the crowd. He participates in community programs, especially those promoting education and the reading skills of Charlotte children.

Do NBA mascots get paid more than WNBA players?

The average NBA mascot does not make more money than the WNBA. According to Newsweek, recent comparisons are based on how much top NBA mascots like Rocky the Mountain Lion earn annually.

By Rocky and Harry's standards, the top WNBA players who earn between $212,000 and $242,000 annually must catch up. This disparity has been constructed to raise awareness of how female athletes are underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

Which is the lowest-paid NBA mascot?

From what Marca published, most mascots earn an average of $60,000. As such, the least-paid mascot would earn around that amount.

Frequently asked questions

Mascots earning enviable annual salaries have been impressive and controversial, leading to further enquiries. Below are questions many ask and the best answers given:

Which team has the highest-paid mascot? The Denver Nuggets hold this title by paying their mascot, Rocky, over $600,000.

The Denver Nuggets hold this title by paying their mascot, Rocky, over $600,000. How much do NBA mascots get paid? They get paid an average of $60,000.

They get paid an average of $60,000. How much is the Chicago Bulls mascot paid? He earns $400,000 annually.

He earns $400,000 annually. Who is the highest-paid NBA player in 2024? According to Basket News, Steph Curry is at the top of the list of highest-paid NBA players.

According to Basket News, Steph Curry is at the top of the list of highest-paid NBA players. How much does Celtics mascot Lucky make? Lucky makes between $85,000 - $95,000 yearly.

Lucky makes between $85,000 - $95,000 yearly. How much does Benny the Bull get paid? Benny the Bull's salary comes to $400,000 annually. Forbes named him the most popular mascot in sports in 2013.

The NBA mascot salary discourse is exciting and eye-opening. It reveals the possibilities obtainable in the NBA. This means a person does not have to play like LeBron James to earn well in basketball.

READ ALSO: The lowest-paid NBA players of all time and how much they make

As published on Briefly, NBA players typically receive substantial salaries, and top players can earn multi-million dollar contracts. This financial stability can provide long-term security for the players and their families.

Despite this, some players do not earn as much as most fans think. So, who are the lowest-paid NBA players? Please find out in the post.

Source: Briefly News