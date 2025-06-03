Meet Laura Gregory, Paddy Pimblett's wife and mother of his twins

Paddy Pimblett's wife, Laura Gregory, was his childhood friend from across the street. The MMA fighter has credited his long-term partner for getting him through difficult moments and being the best mother to their twin girls.

I'd be lost without you on my own, but [2 became] 4 real fast, and we both knew you'd be the best mum ever anyway. You really are a superwoman.

Laura and Paddy Pimblett attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on December 21, 2022, in Manchester (L). Photo: Karwai Tang on Getty Images/@theufcbaddy on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Laura and Paddy started dating when they were teenagers and have been together for over 13 years.

and have been together for over 13 years. The couple got engaged in February 2020 and wed in April 2023.

Paddy Pimblett has two kids — twins Betsy Joan-Marie and Margot Jacqueline — with Laura.

Laura Gregory's profile summary

Full name Laura Gregory Pimblett Date of birth May 10, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Liverpool, England Husband Paddy Pimblett (2023 to date) Children Twins Betsy Joan-Marie Pimblett and Margot Jacqueline Pimblett Parents Joan Gregory (mother) Siblings Craig Gregory Social media Instagram

Paddy Pimblett's wife is also a Liverpudlian

Born and raised in Liverpool, England, Laura Gregory shared her hometown with her husband, UFC star Paddy.

Laura grew up alongside her older brother, Craig Gregory, a pensioner, and often features her family on social media. Paddy and Laura's parents seem to be close and hang out occasionally.

In January 2024, the MMA fighter called Laura's mother, Joan, the best mother-in-law in the world while wishing her a happy 60th birthday. In September 2023, the couple took their mothers to Allerton Manor Golf Club in Liverpool, and Paddy shared the pictures with the caption:

Nice Sunday afternoon out with the mother and mother-in-law for a lovely Sunday roast.

Five facts about Paddy Pimblett's wife, Laura Gregory. Photo: @laurapimblett1996x on Instagram (modified by author)

Laura and Paddy were childhood friends

Paddy opened up about how he met his wife, Laura, while naming the things he cannot live without during a December 2023 GQ Sports interview. The couple lived in the same neighbourhood in Liverpool.

We knew each other when we were little kids — playing on the streets. I lived on the main road, and she lived on the little side road next to it. From my bedroom window, I could see her front door.

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett at Anfield, Liverpool, in June 2022 (R) and Los Angeles in May 2022 (L). Photo: @theufcbaddy (modified by author)

Gregory became Paddy Pimbett's girlfriend in 2011 when he was 16 and she was 15. In September 2022, she celebrated 11 years of their relationship by posting a series of pictures they took over the years, with the caption, "Happy anniversary to my soul mate."

The UFC lightweight fighter proposed to Laura in early February 2020 during a trip to the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. Gregory shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing:

My Pad completely shocked me... Everything and more I could ever imagine! Love you always and forever.

Laura Gregory's engagement ring (R). Photo: @laurapimblett1996x/@theufcbaddy (modified by author)

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett's wedding

Paddy Pimblett married his long-term partner on May 28, 2023, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, northwestern England. Female UFC star Molly McCann and singer Jamie Webster attended the wedding. Laura shared the pictures from the ceremony, calling it the 'most perfect' day.

On cloud 9, feel so grateful to have the best family and friends to share our day with! It really was perfect! Want to do it all over again!

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett with their parents on their wedding day on May 28, 2023, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Photo: @theufcbaddy (modified by author)

Laura and Paddy Pimblett welcomed twin daughters

In November 2023, Laura Pimblett announced that the couple was expecting twins, writing, "The best things in life come when you least expect it." The Pimbletts became a family of four on April 17, 2024, with the arrival of their girls, Betsy and Margot.

The new parents threw their twins a pink-themed first birthday party in Liverpool, England. Laura uploaded a video montage of the girls' adventures during the year with Adele's song, Easy on Me, playing in the background and wrote the caption:

A year ago, today, I was blessed with the most cheekiest gorgeous girls! I am so lucky to be your mamma!

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett with their newborn twin girls (R). Photo: @theufcbaddy (modified by author)

Paddy Pimblett on how fatherhood changed him

Paddy the Baddy seems to be enjoying fatherhood and has started taking the girls around the world. In April 2025, he took them and Laura Pimblett to Dubai, where they climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa. The UFC lightweight fighter told BBC Sport that the children have renewed his dedication to his MMA career.

It's given me more motivation. I'm training harder than I've ever trained now because they're in the back of my mind... I need to look after them for the rest of my life, I need to put food on the table so yeah, it's changed me.

The results are visible. On April 12, 2025, the 30-year-old earned the biggest win of his career when he defeated American lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, with a third-round TKO.

Paddy Pimblett before facing Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Centre on April 12, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Laura has supported Paddy throughout his pro career

Paddy Pimblett went pro in 2012 when he was 17 years old and made his UFC debut in 2021. His wife, Laura, has been present through most of his milestones as a mixed martial arts fighter.

In a July 2024 interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett opened up about his mental health struggles that almost got him pulled out of his fight at UFC 304 in Manchester. He shared his story to inspire other men to stop suffering in silence and speak up. Later that month, Paddy told UFC veteran Anthony Smith that Laura helped him get through it.

I've matured a lot already and I'm not going to lie I've got a newfound respect for women. My wife is like a superwoman, just taking care of two babies... without her, I wouldn't be here, as simple as that — I would've taken my life a long time ago.

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett in Alcúdia, Spain (R). Photo: @theufcbaddy/@laurapimblett1996x (modified by author)

Paddy Pimblett's wife, Laura Gregory, continues to be crucial to his success inside and outside the octagon. The UFC lightweight star has embraced fatherhood with a renewed focus on his MMA career.

